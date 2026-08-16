Browns' quarterbacks continue competition in preseason loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

CHICAGO – The Browns' first preseason game provided head coach Todd Monken the first look at his team in a true game setting – one of which he took specific positives away from as they continue through their preparation for the 2026 season.
For Monken, he wanted to see how the quarterbacks would throw the football, as well as how the offense would utilize the run game. With the goal of keeping the game plan simple in the first preseason game, Monken saw his quarterbacks find pockets of success in the passing game.
"That was a lot of fun. That was getting out there with our guys, watching them play, all the fruits of their labor from the spring and then camp, watching our guys compete," Monken said. "Obviously, not the result you want. I don't care, you're playing to win and at the end of the day, we didn't do that. We didn't finish the game, didn't play well in the second half – really on either side of the ball – but I do believe that the season is a marathon. That marathon starts in Jacksonville. We're just still in training."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Bears in the first week of the preseason.
Quarterback continue to compete
With QB Deshaun Watson playing the entirety of the first half and QB Shedeur Sanders playing the third quarter, Monken had the chance to evaluate both in a game setting for the first time during the quarterback competition.
"We want to see them compete as much as we can," Monken said. "And both of them had a turnover. One was a fumble, but I was really pleased with our quarterback play. It's not going to feel like that. Turn it over three times. That's never going to be ideal. But to me, it felt like we were we are going to be able to throw the football, be effective in that, certainly do a better job coaching in the run game and in protections and our play actions and everything that we do, we're going to get better at. But I was pleased with our quarterback play."
Watson played the entirety of the first half, completing 11 of 15 passing attempts for 126 yards. He was also strip-sacked on fourth-and-1 during the second quarter, which set up a scoring drive for the Bears.
On their second offensive drive, Watson utilized a number of short passes to move the Browns downfield, ultimately ending the drive with a 50-yard field goal by K Andre Szmyt. Their third offensive drive included a 43-yard completion to RB Dylan Sampson, as Sampson caught a short pass and found space to run. Watson continued to lead the Browns down the field, which eventually set up the jet sweep for rookie WR KC Concepcion, who scored the Browns' lone touchdown of the game.
"Oh, it was awesome," Monken said. "I mean, it was so cool to watch him play. I mean, I get all of the frustration by fans, himself, but for him to come back and work like he did is an unbelievable credit to him. And then to go out there, he was having fun today, and that is so cool. And I thought he really functioned at a high level. Certainly, we don't want to be taking timeouts. We sure as heck can't take delay games, OK? But it was fun watching them play and watching us put the next step forward and see where we're at."
As was part of the plan, Sanders played the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passing attempts for 79 yards. He first found WR Gage Larvadain for a 24-yard completion before hitting WR Luke Floriea for a 35-yard pass four plays later. Sanders also threw one interception early in the fourth quarter, which Sanders described as the right read but that the ball slipped.
"For Shedeur not to play the first half and to come right out and we open it up with a throw, hits Gage I think if I have it right, and then we get a big third down and they go zero and we block it up and he hits our slot on a crossing route," Monken said. "Obviously, we didn't finish. Got to call it better. Got to coach better. Got to play better. But those are the things you're looking for."
The quarterback evaluation will continue as the Browns head into the second week of the preseason when Sanders will start against the Bills, and each will take first team reps during the joint practice.
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Preseason Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, featuring top plays and moments.
Spencer Fano settles in at left tackle
During the week leading up to the first preseason matchup, the Browns moved rookie T Spencer Fano to consistently take first team reps at left tackle. He then started the preseason game against the Bears at left tackle alongside LG Zion Johnson, C Elgton Jenkins, RG Teven Jenkins and RT Tytus Howard.
"I feel like that first play was getting those nerves out, but then after that it was just the same as every day in practice," Fano said. "I'm next to Zion and we're about to double – it was just like every day in practice when we were working those drills, but on the field this time."
Even after the Browns subbed out some of their other starting offensive linemen, Fano stayed in at left tackle. Monken said their plan was to keep Fano in at left tackle as long as Watson was on the field and allow him the chance to continue playing.
"I didn't know that; that's so cool," Fano said. "It's my job to protect him and to make sure that he's comfortable in that pocket and just get better every day to make sure that happens."
KC Concepcion demonstrates versatility
Another rookie who has the opportunity to have a prominent role offensively is Concepcion; and in his preseason debut, he showcased that potential.
He started the game with a 31-yard punt return following the Bears' first offensive drive to put the Browns in solid field position to eventually lead to Szmyt's 50-yard field goal. He continued to showcase his explosiveness on a jet sweep as he ran 14 yards and dove towards the end zone for Cleveland's lone touchdown of the game — as well as his first NFL touchdown.
"We were trying to do a number of things offensively," Monken said. "First and foremost, we were trying to get some of our skilled guys touches. So, you could see the explosiveness, whether it's the punt return or the fly sweep that we got it to. So, I'm happy for him. He's worked awfully hard and he got a few opportunities and made the most of it."
Concepcion also added three receptions for 27 yards, with his longest catch of the day for 11 yards.
"He's a very talented player," Watson said of Concepcion. "He is going to make a lot of plays for this team and he's going to continue to just get better as the more time he plays and get those reps and get out there and once you know coaching schemas plays to get him the ball, he can be very dangerous."