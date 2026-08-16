Browns' quarterbacks continue competition in preseason loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

Quarterback continue to compete

With QB Deshaun Watson playing the entirety of the first half and QB Shedeur Sanders playing the third quarter, Monken had the chance to evaluate both in a game setting for the first time during the quarterback competition.

"We want to see them compete as much as we can," Monken said. "And both of them had a turnover. One was a fumble, but I was really pleased with our quarterback play. It's not going to feel like that. Turn it over three times. That's never going to be ideal. But to me, it felt like we were we are going to be able to throw the football, be effective in that, certainly do a better job coaching in the run game and in protections and our play actions and everything that we do, we're going to get better at. But I was pleased with our quarterback play."

Watson played the entirety of the first half, completing 11 of 15 passing attempts for 126 yards. He was also strip-sacked on fourth-and-1 during the second quarter, which set up a scoring drive for the Bears.

On their second offensive drive, Watson utilized a number of short passes to move the Browns downfield, ultimately ending the drive with a 50-yard field goal by K Andre Szmyt. Their third offensive drive included a 43-yard completion to RB Dylan Sampson, as Sampson caught a short pass and found space to run. Watson continued to lead the Browns down the field, which eventually set up the jet sweep for rookie WR KC Concepcion, who scored the Browns' lone touchdown of the game.

"Oh, it was awesome," Monken said. "I mean, it was so cool to watch him play. I mean, I get all of the frustration by fans, himself, but for him to come back and work like he did is an unbelievable credit to him. And then to go out there, he was having fun today, and that is so cool. And I thought he really functioned at a high level. Certainly, we don't want to be taking timeouts. We sure as heck can't take delay games, OK? But it was fun watching them play and watching us put the next step forward and see where we're at."

As was part of the plan, Sanders played the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passing attempts for 79 yards. He first found WR Gage Larvadain for a 24-yard completion before hitting WR Luke Floriea for a 35-yard pass four plays later. Sanders also threw one interception early in the fourth quarter, which Sanders described as the right read but that the ball slipped.

"For Shedeur not to play the first half and to come right out and we open it up with a throw, hits Gage I think if I have it right, and then we get a big third down and they go zero and we block it up and he hits our slot on a crossing route," Monken said. "Obviously, we didn't finish. Got to call it better. Got to coach better. Got to play better. But those are the things you're looking for."