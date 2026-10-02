Denzel Ward flips momentum with interception against the Steelers | 3 Big Takeaways

As QB Deshaun Watson took a knee with one second left on the clock and time expired, players rushed onto the field from the sideline in celebration as the Browns beat the Steelers 27-24.
The win marked Cleveland's third consecutive victory this season, and the Browns sit at 3-1 for the first time since 2021.
"Our guys just come to work every day and say, spot the ball," head coach Todd Monken said. "We had a great Monday, and they didn't blink when we did a little bit on Tuesday, trying to speed it up a little bit. And then Wednesday, and we walked through today at the facility, again, they didn't blink. They didn't say, 'why are we doing this? Why are we doing this?' They just show up and work. And so does our staff, they show up and work. And a credit to our staff and the players, that this is what it's all about, is the players, the work they put in, and our staff."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers.
Denzel Ward changes momentum of game with interception
As the second quarter began with the Steelers on the 23-yard line, and the Browns down a score, the defense was looking for a stop.
CB Denzel Ward was covering WR Michael Pittman Jr., with Pittman on the inside, and Ward saw QB Aaron Rodgers throw the ball. Ward said he was able to speed turn and track down the ball to come up with the first interception of the game. The interception marked his first of the season, and the 19th of his career.
Ward said the interception on Rodgers was his first against the Steelers since his rookie season when he picked off QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2018.
"It felt good, man, just to be able to help this team out and make a play," Ward said. "I pride myself on being a playmaker for this team and being that number one guy. So just grateful I was able to do that and you know, all glory to God, man."
That pick proved to be the momentum shift the Browns needed on both sides of the ball. The offense capitalized off the turnover with their first touchdown of the game, as Watson led the Browns down the field and RB Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 28 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. The defense also began to settle in, after they had four defensive penalties in the first quarter.
Ward finished the game with four tackles, one quarterback hit, one interception and one pass defensed. Yet, his presence in both their man and zone coverages limited the number of targets Rodgers threw to receivers on Ward's side of the field.
"Big credit to Denzel Ward," Monken said. "I mean, he changed the momentum of the game. We just didn't convert the first drive, and then we had a big play and then stalled, and Denzel flipped it. And then we kind of got things going a little bit, got in a good rhythm."
Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Pittsburgh Steelers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Defense relies on rush and coverage to force key stops
Ward's interception wasn't the only defensive play that highlighted their side of the ball. Their ability to utilize rush and coverage in tandem allowed the defensive line to get into the backfield a total of five times, as well as the secondary to cause key pass breakups or interceptions.
DT Maliek Collins kicked off the defensive line getting into the backfield and bringing down Rodgers with the first sack of the night in the first quarter. But they didn't stop there, as DE Isaiah McGuire, DE Adin Huntington, DE Sam Williams and DT Mike Hall Jr. each added a sack. McGuire's sack came on a third-and-4 in the second quarter that forced the Steelers to attempt a field goal, which was missed. Then Hall's sack in the third quarter forced Pittsburgh to punt the ball and end their offensive drive.
Rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren recorded two key pass breakups, including on a pass intended for WR DK Metcalf that then forced Pittsburgh to punt in the second quarter. Six other players added a pass defensed for a total of eight for the defense. Then, S Grant Delpit sealed the win for Cleveland as he picked off Rodgers for the Browns' second interception of the game with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. As Rodgers looked downfield, Grant jumped in front of the receiver to come down with the ball.
"It was messy," Delpit said. "A guy leaked open, and I was able to kind of just make a play on the ball, but it was pretty messy. "
The defense limited Rodgers to under 300 passing yards, marking their 49th game in which they have not allowed 300 passing yards. Rodgers finished the game completing 22 of 40 passing attempts for 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Run game takes step forward in Week 4
The Browns' rushing attack took a step forward in Week 4, finding opportunities in the run game to move the chains and open up the passing game. Cleveland finished the game with 112 rushing yards, and two of their three touchdowns came on the ground in the second quarter. McLaughlin ran for a 28-yard rushing touchdown and RB Quinshon Judkins added a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Both McLaughlin and Judkins recorded their first rushing touchdowns of the season.
"We just have a good duo back there, making plays that opens up the whole offense," WR Jerry Jeudy said. "It makes the offense a lot more balanced, so the defense won't get a step on us. A good run game and a good passing game balanced out like that will just help the offense overall."
Over the first four weeks of the season the Browns have worked to find ways to incorporate the run game consistently. Building a lead in the second quarter allowed them to turn to the run game in the third quarter. At the half, Cleveland had a total of 41 net rushing yards. Then, in the third quarter, the Browns frequently utilized the run game over their three offensive drives, and over the course of the second half, ran for 71 net rushing yards.
Judkins led the Browns with 53 rushing yards on 17 carries, while McLaughlin followed with 28 yards on one carry. Watson continued to showcase how he can use his legs as he added 22 rushing yards on seven carries, with his longest run for 21 yards.
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring top plays and moments.