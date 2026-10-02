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Three Big Takeaways

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Denzel Ward flips momentum with interception against the Steelers | 3 Big Takeaways

Browns’ defense uses rush and coverage to force key stops in 27-24 win over the Steelers

Oct 02, 2026 at 04:38 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWk4_10.1.26

As QB Deshaun Watson took a knee with one second left on the clock and time expired, players rushed onto the field from the sideline in celebration as the Browns beat the Steelers 27-24.

The win marked Cleveland's third consecutive victory this season, and the Browns sit at 3-1 for the first time since 2021.

"Our guys just come to work every day and say, spot the ball," head coach Todd Monken said. "We had a great Monday, and they didn't blink when we did a little bit on Tuesday, trying to speed it up a little bit. And then Wednesday, and we walked through today at the facility, again, they didn't blink. They didn't say, 'why are we doing this? Why are we doing this?' They just show up and work. And so does our staff, they show up and work. And a credit to our staff and the players, that this is what it's all about, is the players, the work they put in, and our staff."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Denzel Ward changes momentum of game with interception

As the second quarter began with the Steelers on the 23-yard line, and the Browns down a score, the defense was looking for a stop.

CB Denzel Ward was covering WR Michael Pittman Jr., with Pittman on the inside, and Ward saw QB Aaron Rodgers throw the ball. Ward said he was able to speed turn and track down the ball to come up with the first interception of the game. The interception marked his first of the season, and the 19th of his career.

Ward said the interception on Rodgers was his first against the Steelers since his rookie season when he picked off QB Ben Roethlisberger in 2018.

"It felt good, man, just to be able to help this team out and make a play," Ward said. "I pride myself on being a playmaker for this team and being that number one guy. So just grateful I was able to do that and you know, all glory to God, man."

That pick proved to be the momentum shift the Browns needed on both sides of the ball. The offense capitalized off the turnover with their first touchdown of the game, as Watson led the Browns down the field and RB Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 28 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. The defense also began to settle in, after they had four defensive penalties in the first quarter.

Ward finished the game with four tackles, one quarterback hit, one interception and one pass defensed. Yet, his presence in both their man and zone coverages limited the number of targets Rodgers threw to receivers on Ward's side of the field.

"Big credit to Denzel Ward," Monken said. "I mean, he changed the momentum of the game. We just didn't convert the first drive, and then we had a big play and then stalled, and Denzel flipped it. And then we kind of got things going a little bit, got in a good rhythm."

Browns Celebrate 27-24 Win Over the Pittsburgh Steelers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
2 / 80

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
7 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
9 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
10 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
11 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Khordae Sydnor (90) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9), Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
23 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
24 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
26 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
29 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
37 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
40 / 80

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50),Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
42 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Wes Pahl (36) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
47 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
50 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
52 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
53 / 80

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
54 / 80

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
55 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
56 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
57 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
59 / 80

The defense celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Specialist Coach Brandon Lynch celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
64 / 80

Head Coach Todd Monken and Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
65 / 80

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
66 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
67 / 80

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
68 / 80

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
70 / 80

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
71 / 80

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Kicker Andre Szmyt (25), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
73 / 80

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13), Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50), and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Center Luke Wypler (56) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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Defense relies on rush and coverage to force key stops

Ward's interception wasn't the only defensive play that highlighted their side of the ball. Their ability to utilize rush and coverage in tandem allowed the defensive line to get into the backfield a total of five times, as well as the secondary to cause key pass breakups or interceptions.

DT Maliek Collins kicked off the defensive line getting into the backfield and bringing down Rodgers with the first sack of the night in the first quarter. But they didn't stop there, as DE Isaiah McGuire, DE Adin Huntington, DE Sam Williams and DT Mike Hall Jr. each added a sack. McGuire's sack came on a third-and-4 in the second quarter that forced the Steelers to attempt a field goal, which was missed. Then Hall's sack in the third quarter forced Pittsburgh to punt the ball and end their offensive drive.

Rookie S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren recorded two key pass breakups, including on a pass intended for WR DK Metcalf that then forced Pittsburgh to punt in the second quarter. Six other players added a pass defensed for a total of eight for the defense. Then, S Grant Delpit sealed the win for Cleveland as he picked off Rodgers for the Browns' second interception of the game with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. As Rodgers looked downfield, Grant jumped in front of the receiver to come down with the ball.

"It was messy," Delpit said. "A guy leaked open, and I was able to kind of just make a play on the ball, but it was pretty messy. "

The defense limited Rodgers to under 300 passing yards, marking their 49th game in which they have not allowed 300 passing yards. Rodgers finished the game completing 22 of 40 passing attempts for 299 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Run game takes step forward in Week 4

The Browns' rushing attack took a step forward in Week 4, finding opportunities in the run game to move the chains and open up the passing game. Cleveland finished the game with 112 rushing yards, and two of their three touchdowns came on the ground in the second quarter. McLaughlin ran for a 28-yard rushing touchdown and RB Quinshon Judkins added a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Both McLaughlin and Judkins recorded their first rushing touchdowns of the season.

"We just have a good duo back there, making plays that opens up the whole offense," WR Jerry Jeudy said. "It makes the offense a lot more balanced, so the defense won't get a step on us. A good run game and a good passing game balanced out like that will just help the offense overall."

Over the first four weeks of the season the Browns have worked to find ways to incorporate the run game consistently. Building a lead in the second quarter allowed them to turn to the run game in the third quarter. At the half, Cleveland had a total of 41 net rushing yards. Then, in the third quarter, the Browns frequently utilized the run game over their three offensive drives, and over the course of the second half, ran for 71 net rushing yards.

Judkins led the Browns with 53 rushing yards on 17 carries, while McLaughlin followed with 28 yards on one carry. Watson continued to showcase how he can use his legs as he added 22 rushing yards on seven carries, with his longest run for 21 yards.

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Steelers Week 4

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, featuring top plays and moments.

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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Linebakers Jason Tarver during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Run Game Coordinator/Linebakers Jason Tarver during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
61 / 156

Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fan during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fan during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
73 / 156

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
74 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
75 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
76 / 156

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
77 / 156

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
78 / 156

Center Luke Wypler (56) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
79 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
80 / 156

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
81 / 156

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
82 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
83 / 156

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
84 / 156

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) and Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
85 / 156

Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
86 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
87 / 156

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
88 / 156

Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
89 / 156

Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
90 / 156

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
91 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
92 / 156

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
93 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
94 / 156

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
95 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
96 / 156

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
97 / 156

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
98 / 156

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
99 / 156

The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
100 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
101 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
102 / 156

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
103 / 156

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
104 / 156

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
105 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
106 / 156

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
107 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
108 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
109 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
110 / 156

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
111 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
112 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
113 / 156

Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
114 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
115 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
116 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
117 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
118 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
119 / 156

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
120 / 156

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
121 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
122 / 156

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
123 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
124 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
125 / 156

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
126 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
127 / 156

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
128 / 156

The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
129 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
130 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
131 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
132 / 156

The offense during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
133 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
134 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
135 / 156

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
136 / 156

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
137 / 156

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
138 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
139 / 156

The fans during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
140 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
141 / 156

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
142 / 156

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
143 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
144 / 156

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
145 / 156

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
146 / 156

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
147 / 156

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
148 / 156

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
149 / 156

Fullback Michael Burton (34) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
150 / 156

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
151 / 156

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
152 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
153 / 156

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
154 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
155 / 156

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
156 / 156

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on October 1, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
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Shedeur Sanders operates the offense with confidence in loss to the Bills | 3 Big Takeaways

Luke Floriea catches an 8-yard touchdown for lone score for the Browns

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Browns' quarterbacks continue competition in preseason loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

Spencer Fano plays first half at left tackle as part of head coach Todd Monken's plan

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Browns' defense shuts down the Steelers in Week 17 win | 3 Big Takeaways

K Andre Szmyt scored seven of the Browns' 13 points in the 13-6 victory

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Quinshon Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in loss to Bills | 3 Big Takeaways

Browns struggle to stop the run in 23-20 loss to Bills

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Browns record three key giveaways in loss to the Bears | 3 Big Takeaways

K Andre Szmyt scores only points for the Browns in 31-3 loss to the Bears

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Browns' run defense falls short in loss to the Titans | 3 Big Takeaways

Shedeur Sanders throws for over 300 yards in his third career start

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Browns miscues create short field positions for 49ers | 3 Big Takeaways

Shedeur Sanders records 2nd career passing touchdown in 26-8 loss to 49ers

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