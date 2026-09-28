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Three Big Takeaways

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Mason Graham excels in pass rush in Browns' win over the Panthers | 3 Big Takeaways

Defense makes key plays on final two drives to secure 21-18 win over Panthers

Sep 27, 2026 at 08:19 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWeek3_9.27.26

For the second consecutive week, the Browns' defense came in late in the game for a chance to seal the victory for Cleveland. And they did just that, as S Ronnie Hickman picked off QB Bryce Young with 16 seconds left in the game and secure the 21-18 win over the Panthers.

"It was huge," Hickman said. "Anytime it is on us, we want it that way. Being able to come up for our offense and our team and get the win was huge for us."

For head coach Todd Monken, the success of the defense in late-game situations capped off a strong defensive performance that allowed the Browns to weather the ebbs and flows on offense.

"I said to the team in there, I mean, 'If you want to talk about resiliency, you want to talk about team, you want to talk about guys having each other's back through thick and thin, similar to last week, the ups and downs, the flow of an NFL game, kind of pick yourself up and find a way to go score at the end,'" Monken said. "And so, what a great win for the Browns. It's a credit to our guys collectively."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers.

Mason Graham utilizes pass-rushing skillset to create impact on D-line

Through the first three weeks of the season, DT Mason Graham is making his presence known on the interior of the defensive line. Graham has recorded at last one sack in each of the first three games – joining Myles Garrett (2019) as the only Browns players to record a sack in each of the first three games to open a season and became the first DT to accomplish the feat since Akiem Hicks for the Bears in 2020.

Graham totaled a career-high two sacks in Week 3 against the Panthers, bringing down QB Bryce Young in the second quarter and again in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. He also added a career-high seven tackles, as well as two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

"It feels really good," Graham said. "Just seeing the practice habits come to life. It's really what it is. Just also my guys up front. We all work together on those rushes; it wasn't just me. It was fun out there today."

In the early portion of the season, Graham has taken a noticeable leap from his rookie season to his second year. Graham's four sacks on the season are tied for the fourth-most by a Brown after the first three weeks. For Graham, he attributes his step forward to playing his technique and seeing the production come to fruition. He felt like he put the work in during the practice week, and through the first three games, is seeing the practice reps translate to success in games.

His teammates are continuing to notice his production and the positive impact of his presence as a pass rusher.

"He is balling out, two sacks today," LB Quincy Williams said. "We talked about him during the week, going through his preparation throughout the week saying it was sacks. So, it was great to actually see the hard work on the field then. He then was like 'I told you sacks!' and I was like 'yeah I like that.'"

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Panthers Week 3

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers, featuring top plays and moments.

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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (35) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) and Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Linebacker Winston Reid (59) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The defense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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The offense during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fullback Michael Burton (34) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during a NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Harold Fannin Jr. continues as reliable option in the pass game

As QB Deshaun Watson utilized his multiple threats in the pass game, TE Harold Fannin Jr. showcased against the Panthers why he is one of those pass catchers. Fannin scored both receiving touchdowns for the Browns, the first on a 2-yard reception in the corner of the end zone from Watson, and the second on a 14-yard pass into the end zone.

"Harold is a playmaker," Watson said. "Just try to get the ball in his hands. If we can get the ball in his hands, and go at him as much as possible, special things are going to happen. But on that first touchdown, he made a play, and we thought that safety was going to run with him, but they didn't and cut him loose. The O line gave me enough time to be able to see it, and I just hit the ball out there and he made the catch. It was great to finish that drive, for sure."

Watson finished the game with seven receptions for 51 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He became the first Brown with two receiving touchdowns in a game since TE David Njoku on Dec. 2, 2024.

"But Harold is really starting to come along as a player," Monken said. "And the sky's the limit with him, because he worked to be physical, he's a hard matchup guy. And it's another one of those guys that we have on our roster that you want it now."

Fannin's success in the pass game came in a game where Watson completed 16 of 30 passing attempts for 144 passing yards. Watson weathered the ups and downs of the offense – particularly in the third quarter where they stalled and had to punt on three consecutive drives – but continued to turn to the pass game and found the connection with Fannin for the second touchdown of the day.

Defense makes key stops on final two drives to seal win

Alongside Graham bringing down Young twice, the Browns' defense as a whole made key plays and defensive stops to help secure the win. They pressured Young and forced him into incompletions and tough decisions throughout the course of the game. Young completed 26 of 28 passing attempts for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He took three total sacks for a loss of 29 yards.

DE Isaiah McGuire added the third sack with 37 seconds left in the first half as be brought down Young for a loss of 13 yards and forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal before halftime.

"I feel like that was our main thing," Graham said. "Earlier in the past two games, he was sitting in the pocket. No one was really touching him, and he was able to tee off on defenses. That was a big emphasis for us to get back there on motion four and just do what we do."

Then, the Browns' defense was back in a position in which they pride themselves in taking the field late in games and needing to get the stop. The Panthers' offense took the field with 1:48 left in the game down three points, looking to drive down the field and into scoring position. However, after an incompletion, a short pass to RB Chuba Hubbard for no gain as LB Quincy Williams forced Hubbard out of bounds and a sack for a loss of six yards by Graham, the Panthers faced a fourth-and-16 situation. They went for it, as Young connected with TE Darren Waller for an eight-yard gain, but turned the ball over on downs.

The Panthers had one last shot with 1:01 left in the game for a walk off score. Young connected with Waller for an 11-yard gain followed by an incomplete pass. Then a false start pushed Carolina back to the 28-yard line. On second down, Young looked deep to try and move the chains, and connected with WR Brycen Tremayne for 20 yards, brought down by LB Carson Schwesinger. Young then looked deep to connect with WR David Moore, but Young faced pressure from DE Derek Barnett who recorded a quarterback hit and the pass was incomplete.

On third down, Young looked once again downfield and as he faced pressure from McGuire, he threw a pass intended for Waller. But the ball was tipped by Barrnett and intercepted by Hickman – sealing the victory for the Browns.

"The ball was in the air for a minute and when the ball is in the air for that long, things can go wrong. So, I was just making sure I was able to catch it," Hickman said. "I don't know if it hit his arm or hit him, but it caused the ball to float in the air a little bit. So, once I saw it in the air, it was coming right to me."

Browns Celebrate 21-18 Win Over the Carolina Panthers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their  21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

26_Gameday_SponsoredOverlay-Recovered
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
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Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
11 / 57

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
12 / 57

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
13 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
14 / 57

Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
15 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
16 / 57

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
17 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
18 / 57

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
19 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
20 / 57

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
21 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
22 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Fans celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
23 / 57

Fans celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
24 / 57

Fullback Michael Burton (34) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
25 / 57

The offense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
26 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
27 / 57

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
28 / 57

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
29 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
30 / 57

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
31 / 57

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
32 / 57

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
33 / 57

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
34 / 57

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
35 / 57

Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
36 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
37 / 57

Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
38 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
39 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
40 / 57

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
41 / 57

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
42 / 57

The team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
43 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
44 / 57

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
45 / 57

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
46 / 57

Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
47 / 57

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
48 / 57

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
49 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
50 / 57

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
51 / 57

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
52 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
53 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
54 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Head Coach Todd Monken celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
55 / 57

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
56 / 57

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.
57 / 57

The defense celebrate after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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