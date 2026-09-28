Mason Graham excels in pass rush in Browns' win over the Panthers | 3 Big Takeaways

For the second consecutive week, the Browns' defense came in late in the game for a chance to seal the victory for Cleveland. And they did just that, as S Ronnie Hickman picked off QB Bryce Young with 16 seconds left in the game and secure the 21-18 win over the Panthers.
"It was huge," Hickman said. "Anytime it is on us, we want it that way. Being able to come up for our offense and our team and get the win was huge for us."
For head coach Todd Monken, the success of the defense in late-game situations capped off a strong defensive performance that allowed the Browns to weather the ebbs and flows on offense.
"I said to the team in there, I mean, 'If you want to talk about resiliency, you want to talk about team, you want to talk about guys having each other's back through thick and thin, similar to last week, the ups and downs, the flow of an NFL game, kind of pick yourself up and find a way to go score at the end,'" Monken said. "And so, what a great win for the Browns. It's a credit to our guys collectively."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers.
Mason Graham utilizes pass-rushing skillset to create impact on D-line
Through the first three weeks of the season, DT Mason Graham is making his presence known on the interior of the defensive line. Graham has recorded at last one sack in each of the first three games – joining Myles Garrett (2019) as the only Browns players to record a sack in each of the first three games to open a season and became the first DT to accomplish the feat since Akiem Hicks for the Bears in 2020.
Graham totaled a career-high two sacks in Week 3 against the Panthers, bringing down QB Bryce Young in the second quarter and again in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. He also added a career-high seven tackles, as well as two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.
"It feels really good," Graham said. "Just seeing the practice habits come to life. It's really what it is. Just also my guys up front. We all work together on those rushes; it wasn't just me. It was fun out there today."
In the early portion of the season, Graham has taken a noticeable leap from his rookie season to his second year. Graham's four sacks on the season are tied for the fourth-most by a Brown after the first three weeks. For Graham, he attributes his step forward to playing his technique and seeing the production come to fruition. He felt like he put the work in during the practice week, and through the first three games, is seeing the practice reps translate to success in games.
His teammates are continuing to notice his production and the positive impact of his presence as a pass rusher.
"He is balling out, two sacks today," LB Quincy Williams said. "We talked about him during the week, going through his preparation throughout the week saying it was sacks. So, it was great to actually see the hard work on the field then. He then was like 'I told you sacks!' and I was like 'yeah I like that.'"
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers, featuring top plays and moments.
Harold Fannin Jr. continues as reliable option in the pass game
As QB Deshaun Watson utilized his multiple threats in the pass game, TE Harold Fannin Jr. showcased against the Panthers why he is one of those pass catchers. Fannin scored both receiving touchdowns for the Browns, the first on a 2-yard reception in the corner of the end zone from Watson, and the second on a 14-yard pass into the end zone.
"Harold is a playmaker," Watson said. "Just try to get the ball in his hands. If we can get the ball in his hands, and go at him as much as possible, special things are going to happen. But on that first touchdown, he made a play, and we thought that safety was going to run with him, but they didn't and cut him loose. The O line gave me enough time to be able to see it, and I just hit the ball out there and he made the catch. It was great to finish that drive, for sure."
Watson finished the game with seven receptions for 51 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He became the first Brown with two receiving touchdowns in a game since TE David Njoku on Dec. 2, 2024.
"But Harold is really starting to come along as a player," Monken said. "And the sky's the limit with him, because he worked to be physical, he's a hard matchup guy. And it's another one of those guys that we have on our roster that you want it now."
Fannin's success in the pass game came in a game where Watson completed 16 of 30 passing attempts for 144 passing yards. Watson weathered the ups and downs of the offense – particularly in the third quarter where they stalled and had to punt on three consecutive drives – but continued to turn to the pass game and found the connection with Fannin for the second touchdown of the day.
Defense makes key stops on final two drives to seal win
Alongside Graham bringing down Young twice, the Browns' defense as a whole made key plays and defensive stops to help secure the win. They pressured Young and forced him into incompletions and tough decisions throughout the course of the game. Young completed 26 of 28 passing attempts for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He took three total sacks for a loss of 29 yards.
DE Isaiah McGuire added the third sack with 37 seconds left in the first half as be brought down Young for a loss of 13 yards and forced the Panthers to settle for a field goal before halftime.
"I feel like that was our main thing," Graham said. "Earlier in the past two games, he was sitting in the pocket. No one was really touching him, and he was able to tee off on defenses. That was a big emphasis for us to get back there on motion four and just do what we do."
Then, the Browns' defense was back in a position in which they pride themselves in taking the field late in games and needing to get the stop. The Panthers' offense took the field with 1:48 left in the game down three points, looking to drive down the field and into scoring position. However, after an incompletion, a short pass to RB Chuba Hubbard for no gain as LB Quincy Williams forced Hubbard out of bounds and a sack for a loss of six yards by Graham, the Panthers faced a fourth-and-16 situation. They went for it, as Young connected with TE Darren Waller for an eight-yard gain, but turned the ball over on downs.
The Panthers had one last shot with 1:01 left in the game for a walk off score. Young connected with Waller for an 11-yard gain followed by an incomplete pass. Then a false start pushed Carolina back to the 28-yard line. On second down, Young looked deep to try and move the chains, and connected with WR Brycen Tremayne for 20 yards, brought down by LB Carson Schwesinger. Young then looked deep to connect with WR David Moore, but Young faced pressure from DE Derek Barnett who recorded a quarterback hit and the pass was incomplete.
On third down, Young looked once again downfield and as he faced pressure from McGuire, he threw a pass intended for Waller. But the ball was tipped by Barrnett and intercepted by Hickman – sealing the victory for the Browns.
"The ball was in the air for a minute and when the ball is in the air for that long, things can go wrong. So, I was just making sure I was able to catch it," Hickman said. "I don't know if it hit his arm or hit him, but it caused the ball to float in the air a little bit. So, once I saw it in the air, it was coming right to me."
Browns Celebrate 21-18 Win Over the Carolina Panthers | Postgame Photos from Huntington Bank Stadium
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on September 27, 2026 at Huntington Bank Stadium.