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Game Highlights

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Panthers

Watch all the top plays from the Browns' game against the Panthers

Sep 27, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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ClevelandBrowns.com
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Watch all of the highlights from today's Browns game against the Panthers.

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