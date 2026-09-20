Watch all of the highlights from today's Browns game against the Buccaneers.
Game Highlights
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Buccaneers
Watch all the top plays from the Browns' game against the Buccaneers
Sep 20, 2026 at 01:32 PM
Watch all of the highlights from today's Browns game against the Buccaneers.
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