Browns induct Brian Brennan, Alex Mack and Lou Rymkus to Browns Legends

As Brian Brennan and Alex Mack each took the stage during the Legends ceremony ahead of the home opener against the Panthers, they received their Browns Legends jacket from Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and were congratulated by Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Managing Partners JW and Whitney Johnson, President Dave Jenkins and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry.
With family, friends and former teammates present, the Browns officially inducted Brennan, Mack and Lou Rymkus as part of the 2026 Class of Browns Legends.
"I want to thank all the people in the stadium today and the entire Browns fandom for supporting me and my teams," Brennan said during the ceremony. "It has meant a lot to me. I loved playing for the Cleveland Browns. I am a Cleveland Brown."
The Browns honor the men who have contributed to the success of the Browns organization. The Legends Program started in 2001 with the automatic induction of the Browns' then Pro Football Hall of Famers along with the initial class of five other inductees. An eight-person selection panel chooses the players to be honored. To qualify as a Browns Legend, the players must have played for the team for at least five years, been a major contributor at their respective position and been retired from the NFL for at least five years.
Brennan was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 1984 NFL Draft. After being selected by Cleveland, Brennan spent the first eight years of his nine-year NFL career with the Browns from 1984-91. Brennan played 117 regular season games for the Browns, helping them reach the postseason five times in his eight seasons with the franchise. The Browns won four division titles and reached three AFC Championship games during his tenure.
Brennan's best season came in 1986, when he led the 12-4 Browns with 55 receptions, 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Brennan ranks among the Browns all-time career leaders, sitting at fifth in receptions with 315, ninth in receiving yards with 4,148 and tied for 15th in receiving touchdowns with 19.
Mack was drafted by the Browns with the 21st overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. In seven seasons with Cleveland, Mack started every game he appeared in, including not missing a start in six of those years. He started 85 games and played 5,279 consecutive snaps to begin his career. In total, Mack started in 101 games with the Browns and is one of six players to start at least 100 games for the Browns since the team's return in 1999 – joining Joe Thomas (167) and Joel Bitonio (178) as the only offensive players to accomplish that feat.
Mack was selected to three Pro-Bowls while with the Browns in 2010, 2013 and 2015 — the most by a Browns center. In addition to his Pro-Bowl selection in 2013, Mack was named an All-Pro in 2013 as one of the best centers in the NFL.
"Thank you so much to the city of Cleveland for everything you mean to me," Mack said during the ceremony. "It is because of this city, this team and this organization that made me the man that I am today. Thank you to the teammates that are here. I could not believe how lucky I am to be here standing today. I am so thankful. I love this city. Go Browns."
Rymkus played with the Browns from 1946-51 and helped the Browns to four straight AAFC Championships from 1946-49, earning an All-Pro Second Team selection in 1948. With Rymkus as the starting right tackle in 1950, the Browns won the NFL Championship in their first season in the league. In his six seasons with the franchise, Rymkus started 78 games. Rymkus, who passed away in 1998, was an integral part of one of the most dominant eras of football in Cleveland history.