Browns induct Brian Brennan, Alex Mack and Lou Rymkus to Browns Legends

Mack was selected to three Pro-Bowls while with the Browns in 2010, 2013 and 2015 — the most by a Browns center. In addition to his Pro-Bowl selection in 2013, Mack was named an All-Pro in 2013 as one of the best centers in the NFL.

"Thank you so much to the city of Cleveland for everything you mean to me," Mack said during the ceremony. "It is because of this city, this team and this organization that made me the man that I am today. Thank you to the teammates that are here. I could not believe how lucky I am to be here standing today. I am so thankful. I love this city. Go Browns."