Browns' defense shows resilience in win over Buccaneers | 3 Big Takeaways

Defense stands strong on final drive to secure win

The Browns' defense bounced back in the second week of the season after an uncharacteristic performance in Week 1. Over the course of the game, they showcased their style of play – relying on their attacking front and executing their coverages in the secondary. In the first half, the Browns held the Buccaneers to nine points on three field goals. They also recorded three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

S Grant Delpit was credited with the first sack on QB Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter as he forced Mayfield out of bounds at the line of scrimmage. Then in the second quarter, S Ronnie Hickman brought Mayfield down for the sack that forced the Buccaneers to punt. DT Mason Graham added the third sack of the first half when he brought down Mayfield for a loss of six yards. Graham's sack also marked his second of the 2026 season.

The secondary didn't stop there, as CB Myles Harden picked off Mayfield's pass intended for WR Ted Hurst III in the first quarter.

The Browns saw early struggles in the third quarter, as the Buccaneers went on a scoring drive to open up the quarter that saw multiple missed tackles by Cleveland. But they bounced back once again, as DE Isaiah McGuire recorded a key tackle for loss and the secondary covered Tampa Bay's receivers well to force the Buccaneers to punt on their second offensive drive of the second half. They forced Tampa Bay to punt again on the third offensive drive and held the Buccaneers to a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Browns also recorded seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three passes defensed.

"That's the NFL week-to-week, just making adjustments throughout the game," Ward said. "They did things well; we did things well. Guys are going to make plays, that's just how the game goes, but I think we did a good job of making adjustments at halftime and in the game and then coming out there and executing."

When play resumed following the weather delay and the Buccaneers had one final offensive drive, the Browns' defense stood strong to secure the win for Cleveland. CB Mekhi Blackmon had a key pass breakup on the second play of the drive in the end zone. Then LB Carson Schwesinger stayed with Mayfield as he scrambled and forced Mayfield out of bounds. On fourth-and-11, as Mayfield looked to the end zone and found Emeka Egbuka, Mayfield overthrew him with Blackmon in coverage to turn the ball over on downs.