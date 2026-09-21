Browns' defense shows resilience in win over Buccaneers | 3 Big Takeaways

As the Browns took the field following a 2 hour and 11-minute weather delay, the defense had one final drive to stop the Buccaneers and secure the first win of the season.
And they did just that. With the secondary covering well as QB Baker Mayfield looked downfield into the end zone for a touchdown pass but came up short after two incomplete passes and a quarterback scramble. The Browns beat the Buccaneers and secured their first win of the season.
"It was huge, just to be back in the winning column is a blessing," CB Denzel Ward said. "And just grateful for the opportunity, especially to come down to the defense. We take pride in being able to finish for our team, and we were able to do that and get our first win of the season."
Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers.
Defense stands strong on final drive to secure win
The Browns' defense bounced back in the second week of the season after an uncharacteristic performance in Week 1. Over the course of the game, they showcased their style of play – relying on their attacking front and executing their coverages in the secondary. In the first half, the Browns held the Buccaneers to nine points on three field goals. They also recorded three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
S Grant Delpit was credited with the first sack on QB Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter as he forced Mayfield out of bounds at the line of scrimmage. Then in the second quarter, S Ronnie Hickman brought Mayfield down for the sack that forced the Buccaneers to punt. DT Mason Graham added the third sack of the first half when he brought down Mayfield for a loss of six yards. Graham's sack also marked his second of the 2026 season.
The secondary didn't stop there, as CB Myles Harden picked off Mayfield's pass intended for WR Ted Hurst III in the first quarter.
The Browns saw early struggles in the third quarter, as the Buccaneers went on a scoring drive to open up the quarter that saw multiple missed tackles by Cleveland. But they bounced back once again, as DE Isaiah McGuire recorded a key tackle for loss and the secondary covered Tampa Bay's receivers well to force the Buccaneers to punt on their second offensive drive of the second half. They forced Tampa Bay to punt again on the third offensive drive and held the Buccaneers to a field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Browns also recorded seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three passes defensed.
"That's the NFL week-to-week, just making adjustments throughout the game," Ward said. "They did things well; we did things well. Guys are going to make plays, that's just how the game goes, but I think we did a good job of making adjustments at halftime and in the game and then coming out there and executing."
When play resumed following the weather delay and the Buccaneers had one final offensive drive, the Browns' defense stood strong to secure the win for Cleveland. CB Mekhi Blackmon had a key pass breakup on the second play of the drive in the end zone. Then LB Carson Schwesinger stayed with Mayfield as he scrambled and forced Mayfield out of bounds. On fourth-and-11, as Mayfield looked to the end zone and found Emeka Egbuka, Mayfield overthrew him with Blackmon in coverage to turn the ball over on downs.
"Just fourth-and-11, I know they were coming my way like I said, I know 21 is on the other side and they are not going his way," Blackmon said. "So, me or someone who was on the strong side is going to get that ball, and it came my way."
Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring top plays and moments.
Offense improves operation in 2nd half
After an added emphasis on improving offensive operation throughout the week, the Browns had the chance to put that work on display on Sunday.
The Browns' offense struggled in the first half operationally, including four penalties, and they cut short their opportunities to find the end zone. However, they greatly improved their operation in the second half. QB Deshaun Watson led the Browns on three scoring drives in the second half, including two touchdown drives. The Browns had just one offensive penalty in the fourth quarter but was offset by two Buccaneers' defensive penalties.
"Just making plays, telling Monk at halftime just to trust me with the ball in my hands and let me just go out there and just operate," Watson said. "And let him just scheme up, call the plays, and I'm gonna trust his mindset and let's go execute. "
Watson connected with rookie WR Denzel Boston on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to cap off a 4-play, 83-yard drive. Boston caught a short pass from Watson in the middle of the field, broke a tackle, split two more defenders and found space to run into the end zone for the touchdown. Then, in the fourth quarter, Watson meticulously moved the offense down the field and then found TE Blake Whiteheart in space for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 12-play, 68-yard drive.
Watson finished the game completing 24 of 30 passing attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns and took just two sacks. This marked his first game with multiple touchdown passes since Sept. 22, 2024.
"He played his rear-end off in the second half, and he's doing it really without us running the ball well – which we certainly are going to do better there," head coach Todd Monken said. "Man, he made some really nice plays with his legs. The first third-and-1 that he got it to Harold (Fannin Jr.) that extended the drive, there were a couple other plays that he made with his legs. I thought he was in control – not perfect, and none of us are. […] I'm very happy for Deshaun, and I'm happy for us and the team. There's nothing like a locker room after a win."
Andre Szmyt's perfect kicking game
The Browns relied on the kicking game to score points in the first half, and K Andre Szmyt made both field goal attempts. His first kick was a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, and then he followed with his second made goal in the second quarter on a 34-yard field goal attempt.
Szmyt continued his perfect kicking game in the third quarter with a 34-yard field goal on Cleveland's first offensive drive of the second half. He added two extra points in the second half following the Browns' two touchdowns. Szmyt contributed 11 of Cleveland's 23 points.
Browns Celebrate 23-19 Win Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Postgame Photos from Raymond James Stadium
See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.