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Three Big Takeaways

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Browns' defense shows resilience in win over Buccaneers | 3 Big Takeaways

Offensive operation improves to contribute to Browns’ 23-19 win over Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2026 at 08:09 PM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

TakeawaysWk2_9.20.26

As the Browns took the field following a 2 hour and 11-minute weather delay, the defense had one final drive to stop the Buccaneers and secure the first win of the season.

And they did just that. With the secondary covering well as QB Baker Mayfield looked downfield into the end zone for a touchdown pass but came up short after two incomplete passes and a quarterback scramble. The Browns beat the Buccaneers and secured their first win of the season.

"It was huge, just to be back in the winning column is a blessing," CB Denzel Ward said. "And just grateful for the opportunity, especially to come down to the defense. We take pride in being able to finish for our team, and we were able to do that and get our first win of the season."

Here are the three main takeaways from the Browns' 23-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Defense stands strong on final drive to secure win

The Browns' defense bounced back in the second week of the season after an uncharacteristic performance in Week 1. Over the course of the game, they showcased their style of play – relying on their attacking front and executing their coverages in the secondary. In the first half, the Browns held the Buccaneers to nine points on three field goals. They also recorded three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

S Grant Delpit was credited with the first sack on QB Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter as he forced Mayfield out of bounds at the line of scrimmage. Then in the second quarter, S Ronnie Hickman brought Mayfield down for the sack that forced the Buccaneers to punt. DT Mason Graham added the third sack of the first half when he brought down Mayfield for a loss of six yards. Graham's sack also marked his second of the 2026 season.

The secondary didn't stop there, as CB Myles Harden picked off Mayfield's pass intended for WR Ted Hurst III in the first quarter.

The Browns saw early struggles in the third quarter, as the Buccaneers went on a scoring drive to open up the quarter that saw multiple missed tackles by Cleveland. But they bounced back once again, as DE Isaiah McGuire recorded a key tackle for loss and the secondary covered Tampa Bay's receivers well to force the Buccaneers to punt on their second offensive drive of the second half. They forced Tampa Bay to punt again on the third offensive drive and held the Buccaneers to a field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Browns also recorded seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and three passes defensed.

"That's the NFL week-to-week, just making adjustments throughout the game," Ward said. "They did things well; we did things well. Guys are going to make plays, that's just how the game goes, but I think we did a good job of making adjustments at halftime and in the game and then coming out there and executing."

When play resumed following the weather delay and the Buccaneers had one final offensive drive, the Browns' defense stood strong to secure the win for Cleveland. CB Mekhi Blackmon had a key pass breakup on the second play of the drive in the end zone. Then LB Carson Schwesinger stayed with Mayfield as he scrambled and forced Mayfield out of bounds. On fourth-and-11, as Mayfield looked to the end zone and found Emeka Egbuka, Mayfield overthrew him with Blackmon in coverage to turn the ball over on downs.

"Just fourth-and-11, I know they were coming my way like I said, I know 21 is on the other side and they are not going his way," Blackmon said. "So, me or someone who was on the strong side is going to get that ball, and it came my way."

In-Game Highlights from 2026 Browns vs. Buccaneers Week 2

Browse action photos from the Browns' 2026 Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring top plays and moments.

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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Grant Delpit (9), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Safety Grant Delpit (9), Cornerback Myles Harden (26), Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54), Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8), Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) and Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59), Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59), Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40), and Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
77 / 137

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
78 / 137

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49), Defensive end Derek Barnett (97), Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), and Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
79 / 137

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
80 / 137

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
81 / 137

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
82 / 137

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
83 / 137

Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
84 / 137

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
85 / 137

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
86 / 137

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
87 / 137

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
88 / 137

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
89 / 137

The offense during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
90 / 137

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
91 / 137

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
92 / 137

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) and Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
93 / 137

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
94 / 137

Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
95 / 137

Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
96 / 137

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
97 / 137

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
98 / 137

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
99 / 137

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
100 / 137

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
101 / 137

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
102 / 137

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
103 / 137

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
104 / 137

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
105 / 137

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
106 / 137

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
107 / 137

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
108 / 137

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
109 / 137

Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
110 / 137

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
111 / 137

Cornerback Myles Harden (26) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
112 / 137

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
113 / 137

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
114 / 137

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
115 / 137

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
116 / 137

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
117 / 137

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58), and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
118 / 137

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86), Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58), and Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
119 / 137

Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
120 / 137

Running back Raheim Sanders (23) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
121 / 137

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
122 / 137

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
123 / 137

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
124 / 137

Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
125 / 137

Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) and Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
126 / 137

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
127 / 137

Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33),Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), Safety Grant Delpit (9), and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
128 / 137

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33),Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94), Safety Grant Delpit (9), and Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
129 / 137

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
130 / 137

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
131 / 137

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
132 / 137

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29), and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
133 / 137

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
134 / 137

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
135 / 137

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
136 / 137

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21), Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33), and Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
137 / 137

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
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Offense improves operation in 2nd half

After an added emphasis on improving offensive operation throughout the week, the Browns had the chance to put that work on display on Sunday.

The Browns' offense struggled in the first half operationally, including four penalties, and they cut short their opportunities to find the end zone. However, they greatly improved their operation in the second half. QB Deshaun Watson led the Browns on three scoring drives in the second half, including two touchdown drives. The Browns had just one offensive penalty in the fourth quarter but was offset by two Buccaneers' defensive penalties.

"Just making plays, telling Monk at halftime just to trust me with the ball in my hands and let me just go out there and just operate," Watson said. "And let him just scheme up, call the plays, and I'm gonna trust his mindset and let's go execute. "

Watson connected with rookie WR Denzel Boston on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to cap off a 4-play, 83-yard drive. Boston caught a short pass from Watson in the middle of the field, broke a tackle, split two more defenders and found space to run into the end zone for the touchdown. Then, in the fourth quarter, Watson meticulously moved the offense down the field and then found TE Blake Whiteheart in space for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 12-play, 68-yard drive.

Watson finished the game completing 24 of 30 passing attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns and took just two sacks. This marked his first game with multiple touchdown passes since Sept. 22, 2024.

"He played his rear-end off in the second half, and he's doing it really without us running the ball well – which we certainly are going to do better there," head coach Todd Monken said. "Man, he made some really nice plays with his legs. The first third-and-1 that he got it to Harold (Fannin Jr.) that extended the drive, there were a couple other plays that he made with his legs. I thought he was in control – not perfect, and none of us are. […] I'm very happy for Deshaun, and I'm happy for us and the team. There's nothing like a locker room after a win."

Andre Szmyt's perfect kicking game

The Browns relied on the kicking game to score points in the first half, and K Andre Szmyt made both field goal attempts. His first kick was a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, and then he followed with his second made goal in the second quarter on a 34-yard field goal attempt.

Szmyt continued his perfect kicking game in the third quarter with a 34-yard field goal on Cleveland's first offensive drive of the second half. He added two extra points in the second half following the Browns' two touchdowns. Szmyt contributed 11 of Cleveland's 23 points.

Browns Celebrate 23-19 Win Over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Postgame Photos from Raymond James Stadium

See the best photos as the Cleveland Browns celebrate their  23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

26_Gameday_SponsoredOverlay-Recovered
1 / 42
Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
2 / 42

Safety Grant Delpit (9) and Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
3 / 42

Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
4 / 42

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
5 / 42

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
6 / 42

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
7 / 42

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
8 / 42

Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55), Head Coach Todd Monken, and Fans celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
10 / 42

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
11 / 42

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
12 / 42

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive lineman Adin Huntington (98) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
13 / 42

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
14 / 42

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) and Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Winston Reid (59) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Running back Raheim Sanders (23) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Long snapper Rex Sunahara (50) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Safety Donovan McMillon (31) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive Line Coach Jacques Cesaire and Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
26 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
28 / 42

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20), Defensive end Jared Verse (8), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
29 / 42

Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20), Defensive end Jared Verse (8), and Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) and Defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
31 / 42

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
32 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
33 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
35 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
36 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
37 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
38 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
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The Team celebrate after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
40 / 42

Head Coach Todd Monken celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
41 / 42

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The Team celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.
42 / 42

The Team celebrates after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 20, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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