Zegura's Fantasy Football Fact Sheet: Week 12

#CLEvsCIN
- Quarterbacks have produced multiple touchdowns in eight of the Browns' 10 games this year. Andy Dalton threw for a season-high four touchdowns against the Browns in their first meeting this year and he has now thrown for multiple scores against them in five straight games. Dalton has 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions in that five-game stretch against the Browns.
- The Browns boast the league's fourth-ranked run defense, allowing just 86.4 yards rushing per game. They are giving up only 3.1 yards per carry, however, which is the best in the entire NFL (second-best is 3.4 yards per carry).
- Last week, Leonard Fournette became the first rusher to top 70 yards against the Browns in 2017, as he ran for 111 yards on 28 carries in the Jacksonville win. Fournette is the only back to reach 60 yards against the Browns since Week 2, but a back has scored or produced 100 total yards against them in three straight games.
- Joe Mixon was held to 29 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first meeting between these teams and enters Week 12 without a 50-yard rushing performance in five straight games.
- Giovani Bernard had his best game of the year against the Browns in Week 4, as he totaled 77 yards and scored a touchdown on a screen pass. He has not scored since that game, nor has he produced 50 total yards in a game.
- The opposing No. 1 receiver has scored in seven of the last nine games against the Browns.
- A.J. Green is the man for the Bengals and enters this contest with 100 yards receiving (three times) or a touchdown in five of his last six games (excluding the Jacksonville game, when he was ejected early). Green had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with the Browns and has now scored in three straight games against them with two 100-yard games.
- The Browns have allowed at least 60 yards receiving or a touchdown to tight ends in seven straight games and nine of 10 this year. They got Eric Ebron and Marcedes Lewis out of their slumps in each of the last two weeks and now they have to contend with the surprising Tyler Kroft. Kroft had the best game of his career back in Week 4 against the Browns when he caught six passes for 68 yards and two scores. He scored last week against Denver and now has 60-plus yards or a touchdown in four of his last seven starts.
- The Browns have yet to win the turnover battle in any game this year.
- DeShone Kizer managed a touchdown pass against the stingy Jaguars last week, but he threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles on sacks last week for a total of four turnovers. It should get easier this week against the Bengals, who have allowed at least 200-plus yards passing with seven passing touchdowns and only three interceptions in their last five games.
- No back has topped 70 yards rushing against the Bengals in three straight games, but backs have totaled four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) against them in that span.
- Isaiah Crowell was limited to just 18 yards on 11 carries last week against the Jags after posting 90 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 10. Those disappointing numbers against the Jags were similar to his stat line of 20 yards on seven carries against the Bengals back in Week 4.
- Duke Johnson Jr. has 70-plus total yards or a touchdown in seven of the last nine games, including 66 total yards and a touchdown (27 yard reception) on only six touches against the Jags last Sunday. Johnson has been the Browns most consistent playmaker this year and should be in line for more touches against a Cincy defense that he hung 60 total yards and a touchdown back in Week 4. Johnson had a season-high nine catches for 47 yards in that game to go with 10 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
- Corey Coleman made his return to action last week and caught six of his team-high 11 targets for 80 yards, which was his best total since Week 2 of his rookie year. Making that even more impressive is the fact that Coleman is the only receiver not named Antonio Brown to top 70 yards against the Jags all year.
- No receiver has reached 70 yards against the Bengals since Week 3, and receivers have caught only two touchdowns in their last four games against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have allowed only one tight end touchdown (Jack Doyle in Week 8) since Week 2 and only Delanie Walker and Doyle have eclipsed the 60-yard mark against them all season. In the first meeting with the Bengals, David Njoku and Seth Devalve combined for 13 yards on three catches. Neither DeValve nor Njoku has scored a touchdown in four straight games, nor have they produced even 100 yards total in that four-game span.
3 to Start
- QB Marcus Mariota vs. IND – Mariota threw for a season-high 306 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting with the Colts and should do even better this time around inside the perfect conditions of Lucas Oil Stadium. Nine of the 10 quarterbacks to face the Colts have thrown for either 300-plus yards with a touchdown or 200-plus yards and multiple scores.
- RB Christian McCaffrey vs. NYJ – C-Mac is on a roll, having produced an average of 18.2 FanDuel points over the last two weeks, with three total touchdowns in those games. The Jets have allowed three receiving touchdowns to backs in their last seven games, and McCaffrey figures to have a lot of success out of the backfield once again.
- WR Doug Baldwin vs. SF – Baldwin has 12-plus FanDuel points in three straight games and four of his last five, while catching three touchdowns during that span. The opposing top target has produced 15-plus FanDuel points in three of the last four against the 49ers.