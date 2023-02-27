Combine

10 Players to Watch at NFL Combine

The Browns could have their eyes on these 10 players throughout the week in Indy

Feb 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and even though the Browns won't pick until 42nd overall in the 2023 draft, they'll still have a full brass of scouts, coaches and executives to check out the top prospects who will be available for the draft in April.

The Browns have their top needs on the defensive line and wide receiver, which is the core focus of this list of players who could be of interest for the Browns and will be worth monitoring throughout the week in Indianapolis.

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Perhaps the most commonly mocked player to the Browns so far by draft experts, Smith is one of the top-ranked defensive tackles in the draft class but isn't currently expected to be drafted until Day 2. He was excellent against the run at Michigan, compiling 48 tackles in 14 games his senior season and earning a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He was also the Wolverines' Defensive Player of the Year.

WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The Browns could be searching for more speed in their receiver room, and Hyatt offers that. His odds of still being available to the Browns at No. 42 appear unlikely, but not impossible in the initial wave of pre-combine mock drafts, which makes him an interesting player to watch as the overall talent of the receiver class comes into better focus in Indy. Hyatt was the best receiver on an explosive Tennessee offense last season and caught 15 touchdowns.

DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Benton has also been a common mock pick for the Browns and took a big jump his senior season with the Badgers, totaling 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 12 games. Similar to Smith, he was also highly-praised for his run-stuffing ability.

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Anudiki-Uzomah was remarkably productive for three seasons at Kansas State, totaling 20.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 68 tackles. The combine will be important for him, since he's slightly undersized at 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, but he was ranked as the 38th overall prospect on Daniel Jeremiah's initial top 50 rankings for the 2023 class. Jeremiah also listed Anudike-Uzomah last Friday as a player who could fit in the Browns' defense.

WR Josh Downs, UNC

Downs has early Day 2 potential and could be tagged with Round 1 status with a good week in Indy. He was highly productive with two 1,000-yard seasons his final two years with the Tar Heels, and he also possesses that speed element the Browns could be craving in their offense.

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Bresee is not a guarantee to still be available for the Browns and is predicted by some experts to land in the late first-round. The uncertainty of his draft position, however, will make him an intriguing watch this week, and if he could be a more common mock pick for the Browns if his draft placement begins to project more as an early Round 2 pick. His best season came three years ago as a freshman when he tallied 23 tackles and four sacks, and he finished his career with 51 tackles and nine sacks in 25 games.

DE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

McDonald has been a popular mock pick to the Browns and could be intriguing because of his heavy load of college experience, which could make him more NFL-ready than other edge rusher prospects. He played 48 games across five seasons with the Cyclones and amassed 34 sacks — including double-digit sack seasons in 2020 and 2021.

DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Tuipulotu stacked together a tremendous breakout year as a senior, totaling 13.5 sacks and showing a strong and well-rounded game. He was also seventh in the nation with 22 tackles for a loss in 2022. He has first-round potential but currently appears likely for an early Day 2 selection.

DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

At 6-foot-4 and 350 pounds, Ika used his gargantuan size to plug run holes for four years at Baylor, amassing 70 tackles and 10.5 tackles for a loss at Baylor. He wasn't nearly productive as a senior as his previous college years, but draft analysts still like his tools and size for any team needing interior help.

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Following the trend of speedy receivers, Reed will also be worth watching after he garnered attention at the Senior Bowl because of his quickness. His best season was his junior year, when he caught 55 passes for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns. Reed averaged a superb 17.4 yards per catch that season.

Photos: A look back at Browns at the NFL Combine

Get ready for the Combine this week by checking out photos of current Browns working out at their combines

1 / 57
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett stretches at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett stretches at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 / 57

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
5 / 57

LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
6 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
University of Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs up the field at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
7 / 57

University of Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs up the field at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on February 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
Miami tight end David Njoku runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
8 / 57

Miami tight end David Njoku runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
9 / 57

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 57

Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
11 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
13 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
16 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is seen before a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 57

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Bench Press at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
18 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Bench Press at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 57

Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
20 / 57

A portrait of Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Purdue wide receiver David Bell runs up field after catching a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
21 / 57

Purdue wide receiver David Bell runs up field after catching a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
22 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
23 / 57

Nevada offensive lineman Joel Bitonio runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
24 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
25 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
26 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Vertical Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
27 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward competes in the Vertical Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)
28 / 57

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg)

Ben Liebenberg
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
29 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2019
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
31 / 57

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs the 40 yard dash during the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2015 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
32 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
33 / 57

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)
34 / 57

LSU defensive back Greedy Williams participates in a drill during the 2019 Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, March. 4, 2019. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2019 Perry Knotts Photography
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
35 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
36 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
37 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs a drill during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
38 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts
Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
39 / 57

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Ward runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
40 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts
Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
41 / 57

Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey (23) prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Miami tight end David Njoku runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast via AP Images)
42 / 57

Miami tight end David Njoku runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast via AP Images)

AJ Mast
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)
43 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
44 / 57

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Georgia running back Nick Chubb participates in the broad jump during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
45 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb participates in the broad jump during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
46 / 57

Georgia running back Nick Chubb runs the 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Miami tight end David Njoku runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
47 / 57

Miami tight end David Njoku runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson looks on during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
48 / 57

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson looks on during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
49 / 57

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Purdue wide receiver David Bell (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
50 / 57

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
51 / 57

LSU kicker Cade York (08) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
52 / 57

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
53 / 57

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
54 / 57

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back Grant Delpit speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
55 / 57

LSU defensive back Grant Delpit speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
56 / 57

Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
57 / 57

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is seen after a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
