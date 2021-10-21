10 questions for Case Keenum, who's 'raring to go' for Thursday Night Football

CB.com: What are the common threads in how a winning team handles a Thursday game?

Keenum: There's a lot of ways to win in this league, especially on Thursdays. The ones that take care of the ball and do the little things right and make sure they're fresh at game time. Also, the ones that get as much game-planning as you can in the week, so it's a combination. I like it. Less time to overthink about a national stage. Just go out and play football.

CB.com: Baker's injury isn't the only one the offense is dealing with at the moment. What have you seen from the other players who are looking to step up?

Keenum: I love it. It's a great opportunity. You're looking at a guy who got his first opportunity because of injury and numerous other opportunities because of injury. That's across the board. It definitely hurts and you never want to see anybody go down, get hurt or be in pain, but it's a great opportunity for that next guy up. It's usually somebody that's been working their whole life and getting ready to go for moments like these.

CB.com: What's the offense focused on improving after Sunday's loss?

Keenum: Everything. It's a lot of things. I think we've got to take care of the ball on offense and put our defense in better situations. We've got to score when we get in the red zone and convert on third downs, fourth downs, whatever it is. At the end of the day in these Thursday games, it's just fighting, clawing and scratching to get a win no matter what. Just win.

CB.com: What's it been like working with Baker the past two years and seeing him push through this shoulder injury?