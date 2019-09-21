12 questions for Myles Garrett, who has 5 sacks but says he's still 'got to get going'

Garrett: Offsides is pretty easy. For me, I'm trying to go off rhythm and trying to use their cadence. Once I see anything move, I'm flying off the ball. I can wait until I actually see the ball starting to move and still get a good jump off it. Everybody's able to do that. Everybody's able to keep the ball in their peripherals. Landing on the quarterback, that's harder. When you're tackling, it's harder to torque your body or try to throw your arms out of the way after you're wrapping the guy up so that you're not landing on him with your body weight. That's just not natural. When you're taking the guy down, you try to take your arms off and if he's a short enough of a guy, he'll stay up. If you're trying to wrap him up, you can have a strong enough quarterback who can get that arm up and still get the ball off. I'm going to take my chances and try to take them down but within the strike zone and not trying to dump them. I'm just trying to get the quarterback down legally. That's all I'm trying to do.