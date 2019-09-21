Burning Questions

Presented by

12 questions for Myles Garrett, who has 5 sacks but says he's still 'got to get going'

Sep 21, 2019 at 09:44 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

If you thought five sacks in the first two games would satisfy Myles Garrett, you thought wrong.

On top of the handful of penalties he regrets, Garrett believes he's left a sack or two on the field through the first two weeks of the season.

He knows a game like Sunday's against the Rams will require him to maximize every opportunity he gets.

ClevelandBrowns.com caught up with Garrett after the Browns' final practice of the week.

CB.com: You're coming off a three-sack performance against the Jets, and the Rams are coming to town. What have you liked from practice this week?

Garrett: The guys are very passionate, very into the game plan, preparing very well. A lot of people are staying after to watch film and coming in early to watch film. Everybody's locked in and ready to go.

CB.com: Defensively, the team is dealing with a lot of injuries. How do you feel about the depth, specifically at linebacker and in the secondary?

Garrett: It's going to come into play. We have a lot of guys who haven't had two snaps of playing time who are going to have to fill big roles. I think they can. The league's going to get a look at how deep we are at every spot.

CB.com: When the secondary is banged up, how much pressure does it put on the front four?

Garrett: We're going to have to double our efforts. We're going to have to make sure (Rams QB Jared Goff) isn't able to see guys if they're able to get open. We're blocking his vision or trying to put him on his back and providing pressure the whole game so he's not able to exploit any weaknesses or any open routes, if there are any.

Photos: Rams Week Practice

Check out photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Rams Sunday by team photographer Matt Starkey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 18, 2019
1 / 31

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 18, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 18, 2019
2 / 31

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 18, 2019

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 18, 2019
3 / 31

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 18, 2019
4 / 31

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on September 18, 2019
5 / 31

Defensive end Chad Thomas (92) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
6 / 31

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019
7 / 31

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 18, 2019
8 / 31

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 18, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019
9 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 18, 2019
10 / 31

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019
11 / 31

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 18, 2019
12 / 31

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on September 18, 2019

Running back Elijah McGuire (36) during practice on September 18, 2019
13 / 31

Running back Elijah McGuire (36) during practice on September 18, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019
14 / 31

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 18, 2019
15 / 31

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during practice on September 18, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019
16 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019
17 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
18 / 31

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019
19 / 31

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 18, 2019
20 / 31

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during practice on September 18, 2019

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019
21 / 31

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019
22 / 31

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
23 / 31

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 18, 2019
24 / 31

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on September 18, 2019
25 / 31

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 18, 2019
26 / 31

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on September 18, 2019

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 18, 2019
27 / 31

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on September 18, 2019

Safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) during practice on September 18, 2019
28 / 31

Safety Jermaine Whitehead (35) during practice on September 18, 2019

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019
29 / 31

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on September 18, 2019

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019
30 / 31

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on September 18, 2019

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Coach Al Holcomb during practice on September 18, 2019
31 / 31

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) and Linebacker Coach Al Holcomb during practice on September 18, 2019

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

CB.com: It seemed on the defensive line you guys had a nice rotation last week with Chris Smith and Chad Thomas getting a lot of snaps. How much does that help keep you fresh?

Garrett: It's great to be able to get your time to go in there and be effective but also have a couple of series in a row that the other guys can get out there and make big plays for themselves and keep the momentum going. That frees you up if the game is close to go in there in the fourth quarter and make a critical play at the time.

CB.com: How much have you noticed the impact of Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon on this defensive line?

Garrett: They've both provided something special. I see Sheldon, he's always making them step back so it keeps them from being able to get away from me when I'm hitting the edge. Olivier, he's always pushing the tackle back right into us. Either way, if I beat (my guy), (the quarterback) is going to be either right in front of me or right to my left because he's going to try to step away from his tackle getting bull-rushed into him. He's going to step right into me, Larry (Ogunjobi) and Sheldon.

CB.com: Five sacks after two games. Is that where you wanted to be by now?

Garrett: I wanted another one this last game. Yeah, that's a good rate but I've got to get going.

CB.com: What do you have to do better?

Garrett: Less penalties. Less penalties mean more opportunities and give us more chances to get to the quarterback. I've got to be better at my job, really. It's inexcusable with what I've been doing with the unnecessary roughness and offsides. Those post-snap and pre-snap penalties get you beat. I can't allow myself to do that stuff anymore.

CB.com: Which penalties are easier to fix? Offsides or roughing the passer?

Garrett: Offsides is pretty easy. For me, I'm trying to go off rhythm and trying to use their cadence. Once I see anything move, I'm flying off the ball. I can wait until I actually see the ball starting to move and still get a good jump off it. Everybody's able to do that. Everybody's able to keep the ball in their peripherals. Landing on the quarterback, that's harder. When you're tackling, it's harder to torque your body or try to throw your arms out of the way after you're wrapping the guy up so that you're not landing on him with your body weight. That's just not natural. When you're taking the guy down, you try to take your arms off and if he's a short enough of a guy, he'll stay up. If you're trying to wrap him up, you can have a strong enough quarterback who can get that arm up and still get the ball off. I'm going to take my chances and try to take them down but within the strike zone and not trying to dump them. I'm just trying to get the quarterback down legally. That's all I'm trying to do.

CB.com: Do you have any relationship with Aaron Donald?

Garrett: No. I might hit him up before the game. From what I've seen, he's a good guy. I think I'll try to get in contact with him before and after the game, get some tips and check up on him. I'll ask him if he's ready for double-teams because that's what he's going to see all game.

CB.com: What make the Rams tough on a defense?

Garrett: Speed to the ball. They like to exploit a weakness when they find it. They don't get to third down where you can pass rush very often. You have to beat them and get behind the sticks before you can really pass rush. Once you get them back and once they have a short gain instead of that usual second-and-4, second-and-3, then that pass game starts opening up and you have more time to rush the passer.

CB.com: Do you like all of these primetime games?

Garrett: Morning, night, it's all just a game.

CB.com: What do you do to kill the time?

Garrett: Watch movies, sleep, listen to music, play games. I've got a GameBoy I play. I play some Pokemon. I'm on my way to becoming a Pokemon master and I'm trying to become a sack master.

Related Content

news

9 questions for Joel Bitonio, whose long-awaited playoff debut comes Sunday

The veteran left guard is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and ready to make an impact vs. Kansas City
news

12 questions for Sheldon Richardson, who has waited years for a game like Sunday's

The veteran DT is eyeing his 1st trip to the playoffs
news

8 questions for Rashard Higgins, who just keeps making plays in Browns passing game

Veteran WR has 30 catches for 491 yards since Week 7
news

7 questions with Joel Bitonio, who can certainly appreciate big games in December

The veteran left guard has been playing some of the best football of his career
news

7 questions for Myles Garrett, who checked off a big accomplishment from his list of goals

Cleveland's 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is tied for 3rd in the NFL with 10.5 sacks
news

10 questions with Jack Conklin, who loves that his 1st game against his old team is a big one 

Browns RT spent his 1st 4 NFL seasons with the Titans
news

8 questions with Olivier Vernon, who is looking to build off his best game of 2020

Veteran pass rusher recorded 3 sacks to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week
news

11 questions with Jarvis Landry, who is leading by example on and off the field

The veteran WR is hoping for some slightly better weather conditions Sunday vs. Philadelphia
news

6 questions for Wyatt Teller, who is ready to pick up where he left off

Cleveland's powerful right guard is poised to return after missing the past 3 games
news

11 questions for Jedrick Wills Jr., who is relying on sound fundamentals to find success as a rookie 

The 1st-round pick has been rock solid on the Browns offensive line
news

15 questions for Denzel Ward, who sees a refocused team ready to bounce back vs. Bengals

The third-year CB has been a leader for Cleveland's defense
news

13 questions with Myles Garrett, who still loves being an underdog even as Browns keep winning

The Pro Bowl pass rusher has 6 sacks already this season
Advertising