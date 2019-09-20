Banged-up Browns defense prepares for challenge of Rams' high-powered offense

Cleveland will need to rely on the competitive depth general manager John Dorsey has worked so tirelessly to establish in the last year and a half when it hosts Los Angeles, for it might be its only choice. Names like Terrance Mitchell, Eric Murray and Mack Wilson could mean much more on Sunday night. Jermaine Whitehead, too.

Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is perfectly fine with that.

"You guys already know but if you haven't, Jermaine is one of my favorites," Wilks said Thursday. "I think he is smart. He puts himself in a position to be successful. I love the way he orchestrates and really runs the back end by communicating everybody. He is good in the run game. He can fit the run just like the linebackers, and he is very adequate out in space, as well."

There are positives in who is expected to play. Schobert had, perhaps, his best game as a professional Monday night and returns for more, as does Murray, who filled in nicely for Randall in Week 2, and the entire Browns' front four.

They'll be needed against an offense that features a premier runner in two-time All-Pro Gurley, three high-quality receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp) and very capable reserves. It's an offense executed by Goff and orchestrated from the sideline by the headset-wearing master conductor, Rams head coach Sean McVay. It's also a unit that ranks sixth in scoring (28.5 points per game) and 13th in yards per game (364.5) through two weeks, falling right in line with where it was for much of 2018.