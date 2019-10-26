16 questions for Denzel Ward, whose long wait to return to the field ends Sunday in New England

Ward: These guys just keep fighting throughout the whole game. The game's never over and these guys are going to never quit and keep working hard, try to pull it out.

CB.com: It seems like the secondary might be one of the deepest groups on the team. How much pride do you take in that?

Ward: We take a lot of pride in that. We've got a lot of talent on the team in general but it's not all about talent. We have to go out and do our job and be smart out there as well, not have any penalties or do anything to hurt this team.

CB.com: Do you like how the team came back from the bye?

Ward: I'm feeling good. It's my first time back with the team and practicing, but everyone seems ready to go and looking forward to the game.

CB.com: Even with the tough start, how much confidence are you seeing in the locker room?

Ward: It's a lot of confidence. I don't think any of these guys' confidence has been knocked down at all. We're right there. We've just got to finish these games and pull out the win.

CB.com: Does it just come back to consistency with this team?

Ward: It's just about learning from the mistakes we've made, the penalties we did and learning from them and getting better. Technique-wise, it's that, too, and working on it in practice and doing better in the game.

CB.com: What have you learned about the Patriots over the past two weeks?

Ward: It's going to be a challenge. They're a sound team technique-wise, they're well-coached, they've got talent on the team, they've got a great quarterback back there controlling it all. We've just got to come ready to play.

CB.com: What makes Julian Edelman tough for a cornerback?

Ward: It seems like he's a fighter. He's a shifty guy. He finds ways to get open. It's going to be a big challenge for us this upcoming game. We've just got to do our job to take him away.

CB.com: They added a receiver this week in Mohamed Sanu. Do you have to go watch his Falcons film to prepare?

Ward: You definitely watch his Falcons film and he's probably going to be in place of Josh Gordon, just seeing some of the routes they like to do. You definitely watch his film from the Falcons to see his releases and how he runs his routes.

CB.com: As someone who grew up watching the NFL, is it crazy to now game-plan for Tom Brady?

Ward: It's going to be fun. It's going to be exciting. It's definitely someone I look forward to go up against. I'm just getting ready for the game.

CB.com: Since you've been here, some of this team's best efforts have been on the road. Why do you think that is?

Ward: I think we're all fighters. When everyone's against us, we like that adversity and going into a hostile environment to pull out a win.

CB.com: How big would a win in this environment be for this team?