2020 Browns free agency preview: Who could fit best alongside Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry at wide receiver?

Mar 13, 2020 at 03:39 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The new league year is just around the corner, and the Browns' roster could have a bit of a different look to it by this time next month.

Throughout the week, we're going to break down Cleveland's roster situation at each of its position groups and look across the league at the top names likely to hit free agency starting March 18.

We're continuing Friday with a look at wide receiver, where Cleveland doesn't need a top option but could certainly use some help behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Who's Back?

Odell Beckham Jr. - Hampered by multiple injuries throughout his first season with the Browns, Beckham gutted through it and appeared in all 16 games. He caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry - His sixth NFL season was arguably his best, as Landry caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns -- all while dealing with a hip injury that would eventually lead to surgery -- to land his fifth Pro Bowl invitation.

Damion Ratley - Though he was hampered by an injury during training camp, Ratley flashed at the end to land a roster spot he'd maintain throughout his second NFL season. He caught 12 passes for 200 yards and a long touchdown in the season finale.

Taywan Taylor - Acquired in a preseason trade with the Titans, Taylor appeared in three games and did not catch a pass.

D.J. Montgomery - After a promising start to training camp, Montgomery's rookie season ended after the second preseason game because of a hamstring injury.

J'Mon Moore - Added to the practice squad late in the season.

Unrestricted Free Agents

WR Rashard Higgins - After a breakout 2018, Higgins was hampered by a knee injury in the first half of the season and saw limited action during the second half. His highlight was a game-winning touchdown catch against the Bills in Week 10.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

WR KhaDarel Hodge - Claimed off waivers before the season, Hodge provided his biggest impact on special teams, where he was one of the team's core players. He also caught four passes for 76 yards, including a 41-yarder against the Steelers.

Top Wide Receivers Available (rankings from NFL.com's top 101 free agents)

2. Amari Cooper, Cowboys - The former first-round pick is coming off another big season, catching 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

11. A.J. Green, Bengals - Reports indicate Cincinnati is leaning toward placing the franchise tag on the veteran All-Pro receiver. He missed all of last season with an ankle injury.

32. Robby Anderson, Jets - The speedy, downhill threat caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns in a season that saw New York deal with a number of quarterback issues.

36. Emmanuel Sanders, 49ers - The veteran found new life after a midseason trade to San Francisco. He caught 36 passes for 502 yards in nine games with the 49ers -- just one year removed from Achilles tendon surgery.

75. Breshad Perriman, Buccaneers - The former Browns deep threat had a nice year in Tampa Bay and really stepped up when injuries affected the team's starters late in the season. He finished with a career-best 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

83. Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs - One of many weapons on Kansas City's potent offense, Robinson is coming off a year in which he caught 32 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

84. Randall Cobb, Cowboys - The 10-year veteran bounced back in 2019 with 55 catches, 828 yards and three touchdowns. It marked the most yards he'd posted since 2015.

94. Devin Funchess, Colts - He appeared in just one game last season because of a fractured clavicle.

Other names to know: Nelson Agholor (Eagles), Geronimo Allison (Packers), Travis Benjamin (free agent), Phillip Dorsett (Patriots), Taylor Gabriel (free agent), Jarius Wright (Panthers).

