2020 Browns free agency preview: Who could fit best alongside Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry at wide receiver?

The new league year is just around the corner, and the Browns' roster could have a bit of a different look to it by this time next month.

Throughout the week, we're going to break down Cleveland's roster situation at each of its position groups and look across the league at the top names likely to hit free agency starting March 18.

We're continuing Friday with a look at wide receiver, where Cleveland doesn't need a top option but could certainly use some help behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Who's Back?

Odell Beckham Jr. - Hampered by multiple injuries throughout his first season with the Browns, Beckham gutted through it and appeared in all 16 games. He caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Jarvis Landry - His sixth NFL season was arguably his best, as Landry caught 83 passes for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns -- all while dealing with a hip injury that would eventually lead to surgery -- to land his fifth Pro Bowl invitation.

Damion Ratley - Though he was hampered by an injury during training camp, Ratley flashed at the end to land a roster spot he'd maintain throughout his second NFL season. He caught 12 passes for 200 yards and a long touchdown in the season finale.

Taywan Taylor - Acquired in a preseason trade with the Titans, Taylor appeared in three games and did not catch a pass.

D.J. Montgomery - After a promising start to training camp, Montgomery's rookie season ended after the second preseason game because of a hamstring injury.