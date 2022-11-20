3 Big Takeaways: Self-inflicted errors lead to another costly loss

2. Offense can't build on early momentum

Hopes were high for the Browns after they opened the game with a touchdown, but it took them nearly 50 minutes to find the end zone again.

In those 50 minutes, the Browns struggled to find any sort of success in their run game or end drives with field goals to stay close with the Bills. RB Nick Chubb was limited to a season-low 19 yards on 14 carries, which set the Browns up for just an 80-yard output on the ground.

Brissett said the rough day wasn't because of anything special the Bills did on defense, but rather a lack of execution on Cleveland's end.

"You look at it on the sideline," he said. "We're looking at the pictures, and it's us. It's not them; it's us. That's what I mean shooting ourselves in the foot. Obviously, they're a good defense. Hats off to them. They came out and won. A lot of it was self-imposed."

The Browns did find success through the air in the fourth quarter, as Brissett found WRs Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones for touchdowns that prevented the score from appearing as a blowout.

Those plays, however, were needed much sooner in the game before the Bills began to slowly drain the Browns' odds of coming from behind.

"Especially when you get down in the red zone, we have to score touchdowns, especially versus a good team like that," Brissett said. "We got down there a few times. One time, we settled for a field goal or two. We just have to be better in those situations, and we have to find a way to execute better and finish better."

3. Playoff hopes take another big hit

At 3-7, the Browns' playoff hopes are fading, and Myles Garrett didn't hesitate to admit that at the podium after the game.

The season is still far from over — plenty can happen in favor of the Browns in the final seven games — but the margin for error is about as thin as possible.

"Things like this move our destiny out of our hands, but we just have to keep on fighting, keep on going forward and try to get in that win column," Garrett said. "We're not out of it. If we do what we're supposed to and get rolling, then we still have a way to make it. We just have to keep that in mind and keep that in the forefront."

The Browns remain last in the AFC North and would be tied for that spot with the Steelers if they lose their game Sunday to the Bengals. Cleveland has a few positives to look forward to in December with the return of Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson and some possibly favorable matchups against the Texans (1-8-1), Saints (4-7), Steelers (3-6) and Commanders (6-5).

Those games, of course, will only matter if the Browns can find a way to win games against Buccaneers (5-5), Ravens (7-3) and Bengals (5-4).

And for any of those games to be winnable, the Browns first have to stop beating themselves with preventable mistakes.