By the Numbers: Big catches from Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones not enough

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Bills.
40 — Game minutes between scores for the Browns, who led 10-3 after a Cade York field goal early in the second quarter. They trailed 28-16 by the time they scored again with 4:11 to play in the fourth.
15 — Yards allowed by the Browns defense in Sunday's first quarter.
342 — Yards allowed in the next three quarters, as the Bills established control with a balanced attack (186 passing yards, 171 rushing yards).
19 — Rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who was bottled up by the Bills defense for his lowest total of the season. He did, however, add 48 yards on three catches out of the backfield.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Bills in Detroit in Week 11
1 — Costly fumble on a botched snap that sidetracked a positive Browns drive midway through the second quarter.
324 — Passing yards for Jacoby Brissett, giving him his first 300-yard game of the season and first since 2019.
197 — Passing yards for Bills QB Josh Allen, who posted a season-low but still made a number of big throws to lead Buffalo to the win.
3 — TDs caught by Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, who combined for 13 catches, 174 yards and the three scores.
6 — Field goals made by Bills K Tyler Bass, who topped out with a 56-yarder.
12 — Tackles for LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was back on the field after missing the past two games with a knee injury.
1 — Sack for Myles Garrett, who leads the team with 8.5 sacks on the season.
Check out photos of players arriving to the stadium and warming up for their Week 11 game against the Bills in Detroit