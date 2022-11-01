3 Big Takeaways: Browns earn a needed sigh of relief before bye week

2. The most complete game of the season

The Browns dominated from the start — with the exception of perhaps the first nine plays.

The strongest Cincinnati looked all night was the beginning of its first drive. Burrow had moved the Bengals inside Browns territory with passes of 26 and 14 yards and reached Cleveland's 27-yard line.

Then, the Browns shut them down.

A.J. Green started it all by catching a pass that was first deflected by Garrett, then bobbled again by WR Tee Higgins. Green twisted around to catch the ball, eliminating the scoring threat and providing a spark that led to the Browns torching Burrow the rest of the evening.

Burrow was sacked five times and committed two turnovers, the other being a strip by LB Sione Takitaki that DT Tommy Togiai recovered after the Browns forced the Bengals to punt on their next three drives following Green's INT. The Bengals were held to a season-low 229 total yards and didn't have a run for more than 7 yards all night.

After slowing Lamar Jackson down for a season-low scrimmage yard total last week, the Browns defense repeated, if not exceeded that success against another divisional QB.

So after a rough start to the year, has the defense turned a corner?

"We're starting to," Garrett said. "We're picking it up. Two pretty good performances in a row. This one was big. We shut them out in the first half, and then held them to below 17 points. That's what we look to do every game."

Burrow still passed for two touchdowns, including a 41-yard pass to Higgins, but both touchdowns happened in the fourth quarter after the Browns had already turned the game into a blowout.

QB Jacoby Brissett had his best performance of the season and completed 17 of 22 passes for a season-high 278 yards. WR Amari Cooper had his best game of the season, too, save for a poor interception — yes, a throw from Cooper — in the first quarter. Cooper took a pitch from Nick Chubb on a trick play and looked to throw it, but no one was open.

In an attempt to heave the ball out of bounds, Cooper instead chucked the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

After the game, Brissett said "that play's not in (the playbook) no more."

Cooper said, "I'm just going to stick to getting open."

For the rest of the night, he did. Cooper totaled a season-high 131 receiving yards and caught Brissett's lone touchdown of the night, a perfect pass he lobbed over Cooper's shoulder for a 4-yard touchdown that put the Browns up 25-0 in the third quarter and all but sealed the rout.

Cooper has been marvelous for the Browns this season. He's caught touchdowns in five of the Browns' eight games and has been exactly the weapon Brissett has needed to find a rhythm.

"Amari was awesome," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Jacoby was seeing it well. That's a good defense. That's a good rush. We at times tried to block it up. They did a nice job. Found Coop a few times.

"Coop is another guy — I know you are talking about Nick — but another pro's pro. He shows up, gets his work done and leads by example."