By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 32-13 victory over the Bengals.
27 — Nick Chubb moved into a tie for second in Browns history with his 27th 100-yard rushing game of his career. He ran for 101 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns in yet another strong performance on the ground.
841 — Chubb leads the NFL with 841 rushing yards through the first eight weeks of the season. He's well on track to beat his previous career-high (1,494).
133.7 — QB rating for Jacoby Brissett, who had arguably his best game of the season. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown and added another touchdown on the ground.
1 — Third-down conversion allowed by the Browns defense in Monday's second half.
The Browns celebrate after a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 — Sacks by the Browns defense, which brought pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow from start to finish.
7 — Sacks for the season by Myles Garrett after his first-quarter takedown of Burrow. Garrett, who added a half-sack later in the game, is the only player in the NFL with seven or more sacks in each of the past six seasons.
131 — Yards for WR Amari Cooper, a season-high and his most in a game since his 139-yard performance in the Cowboys' 2021 season opener.
13 — Tackles for LB Sione Takitaki, who was all over the field and led the way for a Browns LB corps that was without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
36 — Rushing yards for the Bengals, who didn't have a single run go for more than 7 yards.
2 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, a season-high.
55 — Yards on a Cade York field goal at the end of the first half. It was his third on the season from 50+.
13 — Days of rest until the Browns are back on the field for a Week 10 trip to Miami.
