By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game

5 — Sacks by the Browns defense, which brought pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow from start to finish.

7 — Sacks for the season by Myles Garrett after his first-quarter takedown of Burrow. Garrett, who added a half-sack later in the game, is the only player in the NFL with seven or more sacks in each of the past six seasons.

131 — Yards for WR Amari Cooper, a season-high and his most in a game since his 139-yard performance in the Cowboys' 2021 season opener.

13 — Tackles for LB Sione Takitaki, who was all over the field and led the way for a Browns LB corps that was without Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

36 — Rushing yards for the Bengals, who didn't have a single run go for more than 7 yards.

2 — Turnovers forced by the Browns defense, a season-high.

55 — Yards on a Cade York field goal at the end of the first half. It was his third on the season from 50+.