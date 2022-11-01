Browns deliver beatdown on Bengals, snap losing streak

Moment that mattered most: The Browns officially turned the game into a blowout in the third quarter when Brissett hit Cooper with a perfect lob pass in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. The play put the Browns up 25-0, and the rout was on.

Player of the game: Brissett. With a season-high 133.7, he piloted the offense to perfection and made this an easy one for Cleveland. He completed 17 of his 22 pass attempts for 278 yards two total touchdowns, one of which being an athletic dive across the pylon for a 3-yard score to open the third quarter. The Browns absolutely needed that kind of performance from Brissett to provide a spark into their playoff hopes before the Week 9 bye, and he delivered.