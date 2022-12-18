3 Big Takeaways: Defense continues forcing turnovers to steal win from divisional rival

The Browns fought through a 13-3 win over the Ravens on a chilly and snowy evening at FirstEnergy Stadium, advancing their record to 6-8 and securing an always-satisfying win over a divisional rival.

Here are three takeaways from the Week 15 victory:

1. Takeaways keep coming on defense

Make it seven takeaways in the last three games for a Browns defense that's finally begun playing at the high and consistent level it envisioned prior to the season.

CB Denzel Ward snagged the first of two takeaways for the Browns on an interception in the third quarter. He played the pass perfectly and stepped in front of WR DeSean Jackson on a short pass attempt from QB Tyler Huntley, who didn't put enough juice on the ball and left a window open for Ward to swipe it away.

After a slow start to the game — Cleveland led just 6-3 at halftime — the Browns needed a big play to change the pace and put the first big dent on the scoreboard. That's exactly what Ward's interception achieved, as the offense turned the takeaway into a 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive.

With the Ravens unable to generate much production on offense, a 10-point deficit felt large and enabled the Browns to control the rest of the game.

It all started with a takeaway.

"That's always been the emphasis — to get takeaways," Ward said. "We did a good job at that. Those guys did a good job up front, getting pressure on the quarterback and forcing him to make those tough throws. We came away with it."

The defense followed Ward's interception with another takeaway when it recovered a fumble from WR Demarcus Robinson. No points were scored after that drive, but it was still yet another ball the defense was able to steal and highlighted an impressive string of takeaways in recent weeks.

And in addition to the forced turnovers, the Browns also stopped the Ravens on fourth down three times in the game. They stuffed them on fourth down on the first drive of the evening and then forced incompletions on fourth downs on Baltimore's final two drives.

"We talk about taking it away. It's not a turnover; you have to take it away," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Those guys did that. We talked a lot about just playing hard — just simple, playing hard — and I thought that is what you saw from our guys."

What do the takeaways all mean for the Browns now? Unfortunately, not much with playoff chances still low. The Browns would've loved for the takeaway train to arrive earlier in the season, but they're still embracing the way they're playing now and what it could mean for how they finish the season and move onto next year.