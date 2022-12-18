By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 6,000 career rushing yards, Amari Cooper hits 8,000 receiving in Browns win

Cleveland's top playmakers hit some big milestones in Saturday's victory

Dec 17, 2022
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 13-3 victory over the Ravens.

6,068 — Career rushing yards for Nick Chubb, who cleared the 6,000-mark during Saturday's victory. He ranks fourth in Browns history and could hit third with a strong finish to 2022.

8,008 — Career receiving yards for Amari Cooper, who caught four passes for 58 yards Saturday. That means Cooper, in his eighth season, has averaged more than 1,000 yards per year since entering the league in 2015.

1.5 — Sacks for Myles Garrett, who collected his biggest plays of the game on back-to-back snaps late in the fourth quarter.

2 — Missed field goals by Ravens K Justin Tucker. It marked the first time he's missed multiple FGs in a game since 2018.

138 — Passing yards by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, whom the Browns limited to a rating of 54.6.

91.5 — QB rating for Deshaun Watson, who completed 18-of-28 passes for 161 yards and a TD.

2 — Interceptions on the season for Denzel Ward, who picked off Huntley in the third quarter.

31 — Receiving yards for TE Mark Andrews, who has been a thorn in Cleveland's side in previous matchups.

3 — Penalties for the Browns, a big drop-off from last week's nine against the Bengals in Week 14.

3 – Fourth-down stops by the Browns defense.

