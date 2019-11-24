3 Big Takeaways: 'Scho Money!' Joe Schobert leads a Browns defense full of 'next men up'

We're breaking down the biggest storylines from inside the locker room after Cleveland's 41-24 victory over the Dolphins.

1. 'Scho Money!' Joe Schobert shows off his hands with 2 more picks to lead Browns defense

"Scho Money!"

Joe Schobert was trying to do a post-game interview, but some of his teammates weren't having it after his second straight game with multiple interceptions.

"Scho Money! Back-to-back games!"

T.J. Carrie and others nearby couldn't help but shower praise on the rock in the middle of the Browns' defense, the stability Cleveland needed on a day like Sunday, when the team had just five of its 11 season-opening starters. Schobert's fourth season has been his best, and it's gone beyond the four interceptions he's collected in the past two games.

"You know I will tell you, I thought he had his best game -- I know since I have been here -- last week," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "I would have to see everything, but I thought he was pretty damn good today. I think Joe is playing real well."

The interceptions have been huge, but they don't tell the full story of Schobert's importance.

In a season full of injuries, unexpected roster moves and suspensions, the Browns defense hasn't been whole since Week 1. Since Week 3, the Browns have had a maximum of nine of their 11 season-opening starters available for games. On Sunday, it was five, as Schobert looked forward at a defensive line missing its best pass rusher for the rest of the season and two other starters for Sunday's game; to his side with a steadily improving rookie Mack Wilson, who has filled in for veteran Christian Kirksey since Week 3 and behind to a secondary that's lost three safeties since Week 8.

Schobert, though, has remained in place as the nerve center of the entire operation, helping align the likes of Porter Gustin and Bryan Cox, who were called upon for significant snaps in their respective Browns debuts.

"The guys on the field understood what their role was," Schobert said. "We preached the whole week just be hyper-focused and do your job and we'll accomplish what we need to on defense, and I think you saw that today."

The interceptions, at least on this level, aren't required for Schobert to be able to say he did his job on a given week. The opportunities have simply presented themselves in ways they haven't since Schobert was a three-sport star at West High in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"It's great," Schobert said. "It shows hard work pays off. You have to be in the right spot at the right time sometimes. You just have to take advantage of it. It feels good."

Kareem Hunt cracked a smile when he was asked about the defense. He had to pay tribute to Scho Money.