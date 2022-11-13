3 Big Takeaways: Browns fail to stop the run, can't find own rushing rhythm vs. Dolphins

1. Struggles against the run led to difficult day

All week, the biggest matchup the Browns appeared to have against a top-ranked Dolphins offense was against their WRs,Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Instead, the Browns ended up getting gashed not by the pass, but by the run.

The Dolphins totaled a season-high 195 rushing yards against the Browns. Their previous season-high was 137 yards. Cleveland never had an answer for Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson, so the Dolphins didn't need Hill and Waddle to turn in a big game. Not on a day where they could average 5.9 yards per carry.

"We didn't stop the run," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "That's part of this game where they have two receivers you're obviously trying to stop, but a big part of that is we have to stop the run. We didn't do that enough."

The problems looked similar to what the defense experienced in the first month or two of the season, where inconsistent tackling and lack of executing proper gap assignments led to big gains — and few wins.

The Browns thought they were over that hump, especially after their commanding win over the Bengals in Week 8. But those issues returned in a big way Sunday against a run game that hadn't been spectacular before. Miami entered Week 10 ranked 29th in the league in rushing.

The fireworks, if the Browns allowed any, were expected to come from Hill and Waddle. Cleveland held them to a combined 110 receiving yards, but that number doesn't matter when the opposing run game was able to operate at a season-best pace.