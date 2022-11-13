By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
195 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns. The Dolphins, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry, hadn't cleared 140 in a game this season before Sunday.
112 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking their second-lowest total of the season.
1 — Dolphins possession that didn't end with points until the end-of-game kneel down.
35 — Game minutes between the Browns' first score of the game and their second. In that time, the Browns went from leading 7-0 to trailing 24-10.
Check out photos of players arriving to the stadium and warming up for their Week 10 game against the Dolphins
0 — Punts by the Dolphins, marking the first time they'd gone through a game without one since 2003.
7 — Incompletions for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 25 passes and threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.
110 — Combined yards for Dolphins star WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It marked one of their lowest combined totals of the season, but the Dolphins still found success through the air thanks to big games from Trent Schearfield and Alec Ingold.
1 — Costly fumble by Browns RB Nick Chubb during Sunday's first quarter. The Dolphins took the lead on the ensuing possession and never looked back.
1 — Sack by the Browns defense, which came against WR Cedrick Wilson on a botched trick play.
99 — Receiving yards for Donovan Peoples-Jones, the second-most he's posted in a game during his three-year career.