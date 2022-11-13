By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

0 — Punts by the Dolphins, marking the first time they'd gone through a game without one since 2003.

7 — Incompletions for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 25 passes and threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

110 — Combined yards for Dolphins star WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It marked one of their lowest combined totals of the season, but the Dolphins still found success through the air thanks to big games from Trent Schearfield and Alec Ingold.

1 — Costly fumble by Browns RB Nick Chubb during Sunday's first quarter. The Dolphins took the lead on the ensuing possession and never looked back.

1 — Sack by the Browns defense, which came against WR Cedrick Wilson on a botched trick play.