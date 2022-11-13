By the Numbers

Presented by

By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

Cleveland took an early lead before allowing 24 straight points to Miami

Nov 13, 2022 at 04:25 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

111322_numbers

We're breaking down the most important stats from the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.

195 — Rushing yards allowed by the Browns. The Dolphins, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry, hadn't cleared 140 in a game this season before Sunday.

112 — Rushing yards for the Browns, marking their second-lowest total of the season.

1 — Dolphins possession that didn't end with points until the end-of-game kneel down.

35 — Game minutes between the Browns' first score of the game and their second. In that time, the Browns went from leading 7-0 to trailing 24-10.

Photos: Week 10 - Browns at Dolphins Pregame

Check out photos of players arriving to the stadium and warming up for their Week 10 game against the Dolphins

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
1 / 93

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
2 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
3 / 93

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
4 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
5 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
6 / 93

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 93

Safety John Johnson III (43) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
8 / 93

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
9 / 93

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
10 / 93

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
11 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
12 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
13 / 93

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
14 / 93

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
15 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
16 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
17 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
18 / 93

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
19 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
20 / 93

Defensive tackle Roderick Perry II (64) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
21 / 93

A player before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
22 / 93

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
23 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
24 / 93

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) and Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
25 / 93

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
26 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
27 / 93

Defensive end Chase Winovich (69) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
28 / 93

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
29 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
30 / 93

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
31 / 93

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
32 / 93

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
33 / 93

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
34 / 93

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
35 / 93

Linebacker Deion Jones (54) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
36 / 93

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
37 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
38 / 93

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
39 / 93

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
40 / 93

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
41 / 93

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
42 / 93

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
43 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
44 / 93

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
45 / 93

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
46 / 93

Quarterback Kellen Mond (8) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
47 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
48 / 93

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
49 / 93

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
50 / 93

The locker room before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
51 / 93

The stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
52 / 93

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
53 / 93

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
54 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
55 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
56 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
57 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
58 / 93

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
59 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
60 / 93

Wide Receiver Michael Woods II (12) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
61 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
62 / 93

Safety Grant Delpit (22) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
63 / 93

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
64 / 93

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
65 / 93

Wide Receiver David Bell (18) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
66 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
67 / 93

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Players arrive at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
68 / 93

Players arrive at the stadium before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
69 / 93

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
70 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
71 / 93

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
72 / 93

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
73 / 93

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
74 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
75 / 93

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
76 / 93

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
77 / 93

Running back Jerome Ford (34) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
78 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
79 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
80 / 93

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
81 / 93

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
82 / 93

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
83 / 93

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
84 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
85 / 93

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
86 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
87 / 93

The team before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
88 / 93

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
89 / 93

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
90 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) and Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
91 / 93

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
92 / 93

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24), Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.
93 / 93

Running back Nick Chubb (24), Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2), Defensive end Myles Garrett (95), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins on November 13, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

0 — Punts by the Dolphins, marking the first time they'd gone through a game without one since 2003.

7 — Incompletions for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 25 passes and threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

110 — Combined yards for Dolphins star WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It marked one of their lowest combined totals of the season, but the Dolphins still found success through the air thanks to big games from Trent Schearfield and Alec Ingold.

1 — Costly fumble by Browns RB Nick Chubb during Sunday's first quarter. The Dolphins took the lead on the ensuing possession and never looked back.

1 — Sack by the Browns defense, which came against WR Cedrick Wilson on a botched trick play.

99 — Receiving yards for Donovan Peoples-Jones, the second-most he's posted in a game during his three-year career.

Related Links

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves into tie for 2nd in team history with another 100-yard game

Chubb found the end zone two more times in Cleveland's rout of the Bengals

news

By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

Cleveland fell to Baltimore, 23-20, in Sunday's AFC North matchup

news

By the Numbers: Browns lose turnover battle in big way vs. Patriots

Cleveland had a season-high 4 giveaways in its loss to New England

news

By the Numbers: Browns, Chargers both clear 200 rushing yards in day dominated by big-play RBs

Nick Chubb goes over 100 yards for the 4th time this season

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb clears 100 yards for 3rd time in 2022, but Falcons go over 200 to down Browns

Cleveland got another big game from its star running back in a losing effort

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb moves to 5th on Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard

Chubb passed Kevin Mack after posting 113 yards vs. Steelers

news

By the Numbers: Amari Cooper delivers standout performance in loss to Jets

Cleveland's veteran WR led the way with 9 catches for 101 yards

news

By the Numbers: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt pair up for big day on the ground

Cleveland's two-headed monster combined for 217 rushing yards Sunday in Carolina

news

By the Numbers: Cade York goes long from 57 to cap busy preseason

The Browns fell to Chicago, 21-20, in Saturday's preseason finale

news

By the Numbers: Cade York connects from 50 on 1st kick at FirstEnergy Stadium

Breaking down the biggest stats from Sunday's preseason loss to the Eagles

news

By the Numbers: Jerome Ford's big night, Martin Emerson Jr.'s pick-6 jump-start Browns in Jacksonville

Cleveland got its biggest plays from its youngest players in a 24-13 preseason victory

Advertising