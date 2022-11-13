Browns struggle to contain Dolphins offense in road loss

The Browns fell to the Dolphins, 39-17, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
After a fast start that led to a 7-0 on the first drive, the Browns struggled to keep up with the Dolphins' high-powered offense and match two first-half touchdowns from QB Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also found success in the run game and used a 24-yard touchdown run from Raheem Mostert to start the second half with a 24-7 lead.
From there, the Browns faced an uphill battle for a comeback, one that got significantly harder when Tagovailoa found WR Tyreek Hill in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter. RB Nick Chubb cut the deficit with a 33-yard touchdown run to open the fourth quarter, but the Browns were too far behind by that point and couldn't muster any more punches.
Miami scored points on seven of its nine possessions. The Browns are 3-6 as a result.
Moment that mattered most: With six minutes left in the third quarter, the Dolphins marched into Browns territory and capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown from Tagovailoa to Hill, who started to the right of the line of scrimmage and immediately darted to his left at the snap to create space with his elite speed. Tagovailoa connected with him for the touchdown, which put the Browns down 30-10.
Player of the game: The Browns had a relatively quiet day on offense, but WR Donovan Peoples-Jones was a bright spot, catching five passes for 99 yards. Peoples-Jones has topped 50 receiving yards in six consecutive games.
Stat of the game: 195. The Dolphins totaled that many rushing yards against the Browns, which was a season-high. They topped their season-high mark in the third quarter. Jeff Wilson added 119 of those yards, while Mostert had another 65. Each rusher scored a touchdown.
The game was decided when: The Browns took a sack on fourth-and-7 from their own 28-yard line. On the very next play, Wilson took a handoff and punctured the Browns defense again for a 20-yard touchdown that put the Dolphins up 22 points.
What's next?: The Browns hit the road again next week for Week 11 with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Dolphins in Week 10