3 Browns players earn spots on PFWA All-NFL team

Three Browns players have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

OG Joel Bitonio, RB Nick Chubb and DE Myles Garrett all cracked PFWA's All-NFL selections, with Bitonio and Garrett being named to the team for the third straight season (2020-22), the longest current streak among active players. All three players also cracked the All-NFL team together last season.

The Browns tied for third in the NFL with the most players on the All-NFL team, and all three players also earned a spot on the All-AFC team.

Bitonio was the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 overall grade for the season and played every snap for the sixth consecutive season. He was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl last month and his third straight season of first-team All-Pro honors last week.

Chubb built a career-best season with 1,525 rushing yards, his highest ever in his fifth NFL season, and 12 touchdowns, which tied his career high from 2020. Chubb joined Jim Brown as the only two Browns players to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in a season. He was also named a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year and was named a second-team All-Pro.