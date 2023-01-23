3 Browns players earn spots on PFWA All-NFL team

The Browns tied for third among teams with three players on the All-NFL team

Jan 23, 2023 at 03:49 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

23_ARTICLE_PFWA_ALLNFL_2560x1440

Three Browns players have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

OG Joel Bitonio, RB Nick Chubb and DE Myles Garrett all cracked PFWA's All-NFL selections, with Bitonio and Garrett being named to the team for the third straight season (2020-22), the longest current streak among active players. All three players also cracked the All-NFL team together last season.

The Browns tied for third in the NFL with the most players on the All-NFL team, and all three players also earned a spot on the All-AFC team.

Bitonio was the second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus with an 87.6 overall grade for the season and played every snap for the sixth consecutive season. He was named to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl last month and his third straight season of first-team All-Pro honors last week.

Chubb built a career-best season with 1,525 rushing yards, his highest ever in his fifth NFL season, and 12 touchdowns, which tied his career high from 2020. Chubb joined Jim Brown as the only two Browns players to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in a season. He was also named a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive year and was named a second-team All-Pro.

Garrett, who was selected to his fourth career Pro Bowl last month, tied his own single-season franchise record with 16 sacks, his same total from 2021. He played in 16 games and tallied 60 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and four pass deflections — all those stats were career-bests for Garrett. He also added two forced fumbles, and he recorded at least one sack in all but five of his games this season. He's the only player in the NFL to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons.

Related Content

news

What draft picks do the Browns have in 2023?

The Browns will carry eight draft picks with them for 2023

news

Browns important 2023 offseason dates

Here are all the top offseason dates as the Browns begin work for the 2023 season

news

Watch: Building the Browns 2022 - Reflections

Check out a brand new edition of the Regional Emmy award-winning docuseries

news

Jim Schwartz recalls memories from 1st NFL job with Browns, looks to create more as defensive coordinator

Schwartz's career has come full circle as he looks to continue his coaching success with the Browns defense

Advertising