4 Turning Points: Browns scoring chances hit too many snags

Sep 17, 2017 at 10:21 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

BALTIMORE -- Analyzing four key moments in the Browns' 24-10 loss to the Ravens.

  1. The Browns defense was on its heels early in Sunday's game, but it appeared in good position to limit the Ravens to an early field goal with 4 minutes to play in the first quarter.

One penalty changed everything, though, and the Ravens got in the end zone on the very next play.

On second-and-goal from the 10-yard line, the Ravens picked up 2 yards to set up third-and-goal. After the play, linebacker Christian Kirksey was tangled up with Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley. The action went too long for the officials' liking, and Kirksey was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving Baltimore half the distance to the goal line and setting up a first down.

Terrence West ran it in on the very next play, and the Ravens never trailed again. The penalty was one of seven for the Browns in the first half.

  1. On just his second play from scrimmage, quarterback Kevin Hogan delivered the Browns' longest offensive play to date to get the team moving.

Hogan rolled out and found tight end Seth DeValve for a 49-yard pass to put Cleveland in Ravens territory. It was the longest play of the respective careers of both the quarterback and receiver.

The Browns were in the end zone a few plays later when Hogan found another tight end, David Njoku, for his first career touchdown pass. The impressive drive, which came in a tough spot as Hogan relieved starter DeShone Kizer (migraine), went 83 yards and brought the Browns within a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

  1. In position to set up a potential field goal before the half, the Browns experienced a 10-point swing that had a dramatic effect on the rest of the game.

Stationed at Baltimore's 40-yard line with 29 seconds to play, Hogan rolled out and threw well off his target for an interception. He took crushing hits twice on the play as Tyus Bowser returned the pick to Cleveland's 40.

After a 1-yard pass, Baltimore broke off its biggest running play of the game, as Javorius Allen ran 37 yards to the 2 with five seconds left on the clock. The Ravens took a risk and were rewarded one play later when Joe Flacco connected with Jeremy Maclin on a short touchdown pass to give Baltimore a 14-point lead.

  1. The Browns had something cooking early in the fourth quarter and found themselves inside the Ravens' 10-yard line after a 16-yard run by Duke Johnson Jr.

A loss of 4 yards on a designed Kizer run and a wayward interception ended any chance of the Browns making a run at a comeback.

Kizer had his favorite target of the day, Rashard Higgins, open in the middle of the end zone but threw way behind the second-year wide receiver. Lardarius Webb nabbed it, and the Ravens had their fourth of five turnovers of the day.

Advertising