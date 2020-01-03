5 things to know about Eric Bieniemy

4) Hunt wasn't the only one in red, yellow and white to see their numbers get a boost with the help of Bieniemy. Even though his time as a player was dedicated to the running game, he has recognized the changes the game has undergone throughout the years and has adapted his coaching style accordingly. During his tenure as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Kansas City saw its offense lead the league in both yards per game (425.5) and points per game (35.3) in 2018 thanks in part to the talent of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a wide receiving corps led by Tyreek Hill and his 1,479 receiving yards. Despite injuries this season, the Chiefs have still remained a top-five team in both passing yards per game (281.1) and points per game (28.2). "If you know anything about me and what I did at Colorado as the offensive coordinator, people would be shocked and surprised," Bieniemy told Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor. "People look at me sideways because I'm a running back, and they think I always want to run the ball. No. I understand the importance of the passing game and I understand the importance of making sure we're pushing the ball down the field."