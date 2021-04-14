5 things to know about new Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, one of the top defensive free agents still available this offseason, has signed with the Browns.

Here are five things to know about Cleveland's big addition to the defensive line:

1. Clowney arrives in Cleveland after playing eight games with the Tennessee Titans last season. Despite not recording a sack, he was still one of the most impactful players on the defense and registered four pass deflections — his most in a season since 2015 — one forced fumble and six quarterback hits. Clowney was ranked by Pro Football Focus at No. 19 on their top edge rushers list and the fourth-best defensive end available at the start of free agency.