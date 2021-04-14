Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

"Jadeveon's had a very productive career since 2014. We love his relentless style of play," Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry said. "He's one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he's going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already. The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment."