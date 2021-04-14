Jadeveon Clowney wanted to join a winning team, so he chose the Browns

Jadeveon Clowney only had one goal in mind when he entered the 2021 offseason as one of the top players available in free agency.

Clowney, an eight-year veteran, wanted to win. He was searching for his fourth team in as many years, and he wanted to take his time finding the right fit. Injuries and preseason trades have sent Clowney, who totaled 29 sacks in his first five years of the NFL but just three sacks in the last two seasons, on a roller coaster of career destinations, and he wasn't going to rush his decision.

On Wednesday, nearly one month after free agency opened, Clowney's ride officially came to a stop.

He chose the Cleveland Browns, who made it clear to him in two visits to Berea they could help him achieve what he wanted most from his next team.

"They're definitely a winning team," Clowney said Wednesday in his introductory press conference. "(Winning) brings out the best in everybody on the team, and I think this staff tries to do that. Winning is definitely going to do that."

Clowney, the first overall pick of the 2014 draft, paid two visits to the team headquarters before officially inking his new contract, but he knew almost instantly what the Browns were trying to build in 2021.

The 2020 record, 11-5, suggests they're ready for another run to the playoffs. Clowney knew that already, but in meetings with his future coaches and staff members, he felt as though they all were on the same plan on how to get there.