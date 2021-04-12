5 things we learned from the 1st Building the Browns of 2021

The first two months of the NFL offseason are complete, and so are some of the biggest moves the Browns will make in an offseason that follows their best season in decades.

Episode 1 of the 2021 edition of Building the Browns captured all of the action. Coaches returned to their offices and free agents arrived in Cleveland to begin an offseason full of high anticipation to get back to work and build on the success of 2020.

The Building the Browns crew captured all of the behind-the-scenes action that can't be seen anywhere else. Here were the biggest takeaways from their first installment of the year:

1. Coaching continuity eased Browns into offseason

For the first time in two years, the first days of the Browns' offseason in Berea weren't full of introductions, handshakes and headlines about new personnel coming to Cleveland to begin a new coaching regime.

The Browns will have a nearly 100 percent return rate on all coaches from 2020. That meant the team headquarters were calm and quiet as personnel trickled back into team headquarters near the end of February to begin the offseason. Building the Browns caught quick interviews with nearly every assistant coach and coordinator to signify what coaching continuity means to them and how crucial it will be for the Browns in 2021.

"I think coaching continuity is a huge deal," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We're so fortunate to bring everybody back. I think in Year 2, we understand each other, we understand our kind of schemes, we're pushing each other, and I think that should, in theory, show up with the players as you begin to teach your systems again."

The theme of coaching continuity will be one of the top storylines during training camp. A second straight year with the same coaches should help quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will start his first season ever with the same head coach as the previous year. It should also help the defense, as the Browns attempt to mold their young crop of players with several key free agent signings that should provide a big boost to the unit.