Andrew Billings eager to 'find my place' on Browns D-line after opt-out season

Andrew Billings quickly grew tired of watching football games on TV early last season.

For Billings, one of the Browns' free-agent additions of 2020, it was the only way he could closely tune in to how his team was doing. He struggled with sitting on the couch while his teammates performed without him. The Browns started the season 4-2, which was one of their best starts in nearly two decades, and Billings couldn't be a part of it.

No practices. No meetings. No sitting on the sidelines.

Those were the guidelines Billings, a five-year defensive tackle veteran, had to follow as one of five Browns players to opt out of the season due to the risks of COVID-19. He'll be back with Cleveland in 2021, but it comes after a season he experienced from a different perspective than any of his previous seasons in the NFL.

"In the beginning, it was kind of hard to watch," Billings said Wednesday in an interview with Cleveland Browns Daily. "But after a while, you just miss it, so I'd go to NFL Game Pass and just watch and study the plays and see what we were doing."

Billings' decision to forego the 2020 season and start his first true season with the Browns in 2021 was made after consulting team personnel and other medical professionals, but it wasn't an easy call to make. He knew it'd be tough to miss a full year of football — he missed his entire 2016 season due to a torn meniscus.

With no access to the team facility or coaches, he knew an opt-out experience would be even more different, but he knew how to make it work. He kept his body in shape by going to the gym and kept his football IQ high by digging into game tape from the Browns each week. His contact with anyone on the team was minimal, but he said the Browns checked in on him to ensure he was still in good spirits.

"It was a long process and it took some time to figure out, but once I did, it was all good," he said. "They put a team together to reach out to COVID opt-out players, and that was really nice."