10 of the best players to be picked at No. 26

The Browns haven't held the No. 26 pick since 1964, but they've had a handful of 26th picks spend some time on their roster. That includes the recently signed Takkarist McKinley, WR Breshad Perriman and, just a few decades ago, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
From Hamilton Nichols to Jordan Love, we went back and examined the careers of each of the players selected with the No. 26 pick since 1946. We found three Hall of Famers, the son of a Browns Legend, a high-profile Big Ten coach, three straight years in which the Browns held the No. 26 pick (1950-52) and a significant number of players who outplayed their draft position.
Here are the 10 of the best (reverse chronological order) and some honorable mentions.
LB Clay Matthews III - 2009
The son of the Browns Legend who bears the same name, Matthews was one of the NFL's top pass rushers during the 2010s. The six-time Pro Bowler accumulated 91.5 sacks over 11 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Packers.
T Duane Brown - 2008
A four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, Brown started 186 games over 14 seasons.
CB Lito Sheppard - 2002
The 11-year pro landed in two Pro Bowls and made some NFL history when he became the first player to notch two interception returns of 100 yards or more.
G Alan Faneca - 1998
One of the best in NFL history to play the position, Faneca made nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro. He finished his career by starting in every game over his final nine seasons and was selected for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.
LB Ray Lewis - 1996
The longtime Browns nemesis is truly one of the best to play the game. Lewis was a seven-time All-Pro, made 13 Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls and garnered first-ballot recognition to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
DE Robert Porcher - 1992
The three-time All-Pro played all 12 of his seasons with the Lions, racking up 95.5 sacks while starting 158 games. Porcher had five seasons with double-digit sacks.
CB Henry Jones - 1991
The longtime Bills defensive back had a breakout season in 1992, intercepting eight passes to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Jones started 134 games and appeared in four Super Bowls.
G Kent Hill - 1979
Hill made five Pro Bowls and started 114 games over 10 seasons with the Rams and Oilers.
G Joe DeLamielleure - 1973
DeLamielleure split his 13-year career with the Bills and Browns, making eight All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls. He's a member of the Browns Ring of Honor and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
1950 - Jim Martin
The Cleveland native spent one season with the Browns, winning an NFL Championship, before embarking on an 11-year stint with the Lions, who had him play guard, linebacker and kicker.
Honorable Mention: WR Calvin Ridley (2018), LB Whitney Mercilus (2012), DE Anthony Spencer (2007), QB Jim Harbaugh (1987), RB Greg Bell (1984), Don Mosebar (1983).