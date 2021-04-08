10 of the best players to be picked at No. 26

LB Clay Matthews III - 2009

The son of the Browns Legend who bears the same name, Matthews was one of the NFL's top pass rushers during the 2010s. The six-time Pro Bowler accumulated 91.5 sacks over 11 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Packers.

T Duane Brown - 2008

A four-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, Brown started 186 games over 14 seasons.

CB Lito Sheppard - 2002

The 11-year pro landed in two Pro Bowls and made some NFL history when he became the first player to notch two interception returns of 100 yards or more.

G Alan Faneca - 1998

One of the best in NFL history to play the position, Faneca made nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro. He finished his career by starting in every game over his final nine seasons and was selected for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February.

LB Ray Lewis - 1996