Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position has the most depth in the 2021 NFL Draft?

With the many comments regarding drafting a cornerback early, what's the status on A.J. Green? He was a highly sought after UFA last year and the Browns gave him a generous contract. It didn't seem like he got a chance to show us what he had last year. What gives? — Rick K., Desert Hot Springs, Calif.

Green spent most of his rookie season on the Browns' practice squad and was activated for two games. Though injuries hit the entire secondary hard throughout the year, it never quite reached the level where Green was needed to take significant defensive snaps. Robert Jackson, who carried a little more experience, was instead the player who was summoned for those situations. Green will have a full year under his belt when he returns to training camp and competes for a spot in the Browns' defensive backs room.

Is there a schedule for rookie camp and OTAs this year? How will the preseason be modified with the 17 regular season games? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

The NFL gave clearance for teams to begin their offseason workout program Monday, April 19. That's universal, meaning teams with new head coaches don't get the two-week head start they typically get this time of year. As for OTAs, those remain up in the air as players and owners continue to negotiate how the schedule will look. It was recently announced the preseason would drop from four to three games. Whichever conference gets the extra home game during the regular season will host just one preseason game. That means the Browns will play just once at FirstEnergy Stadium in August before their home opener.

Overall I am hearing mostly these players being mocked to Browns: Zaven Collins, Greg Rousseau, or a CB in Jaycee Horn/Greg Newsome II. Assuming the Browns pass on a CB and get Greedy Williams back healthy, the question that remains is … is it better to draft a linebacker or defensive end with the 26th pick? Which position has more depth in the draft and is better to wait on and draft in 2nd round? — Tim L., Hocking Hills

I'm going to focus on the second part of your question because I don't think the Browns will view their decision at No. 26 as an either/or proposition. They're going to take the best player on their board, regardless of position and regardless of what lies ahead in the future rounds.

That said, upon analyzing the players who may or may not be available on Day 2 of the draft, it appears both positions provide plenty of options.

Let's start with the LBs. Behind Micah Parsons, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Collins — all of whom are presumed to be first-round picks — CBSSports.com ranks six LBs among its top 100 overall prospects. This group includes the ascending Jamin Davis from Kentucky, Ohio State's Baron Browning, Missouri's Nick Bolton and Alabama's Dylan Moses. Those are some big names from big programs who could make an immediate impact for whichever team selects them.