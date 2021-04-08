AFC North Reset: Breaking down the free agency moves of the Browns' top foes

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had to do a lot of work before the start of the new league year just to get under the cap, and that required parting ways with a number of familiar faces, including a handful of key players on defense. Longtime QB Ben Roethlisberger was a big help in that process, allowing the Steelers to restructure his deal and limit the number of players Pittsburgh had to let go. It was almost a foregone conclusion that Smith-Schuster would be playing for a new team in 2021, but he stunned many when he decided to re-up with the Steelers for another season. That gives Roethlisberger some stability on a Pittsburgh offense that shouldn't look all too different in 2021. As for the defense, the Steelers will be relying on plenty of new faces after losing numerous starters from last year, including Nelson, Dupree, Hilton and LB Vince Williams.