State of the CBs: What the Browns have entering the 2021 NFL Draft

What's next: The Browns hold nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, starting with the No. 26 pick. Odds are, the Browns will be adding at least one cornerback to their room via the draft — they've selected at least one cornerback in all but one draft since 2008 — and it wouldn't be completely surprising to see them add multiple players to the position, especially when you factor in the undrafted free agency that follows the draft. Adding Hill fortified the Browns' options in the slot, especially when Stewart is factored into the mix. Hill also has experience playing on the outside and can hold his own there if it's concluded he's the best possible option. That said, the Browns subtracted more than they added during the first portion of the offseason. There's work left to be done and plenty of avenues to do it through.