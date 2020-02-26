5 things to know from Day 2 at the NFL Combine: News about Jedrick Wills Jr., J.K. Dobbins and a mean protein shake

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was another busy day at the NFL Combine, and we spent time canvassing the media room for interviews with offensive linemen, running backs and specialists.
Here were five of the most interesting items to emerge.
1. Wills ready for likely switch to left tackle
One of the best left tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft never played the position in college.
Jedrick Wills Jr. started all 29 games of his Alabama career at right tackle. One of the biggest reasons why: Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, meaning Wills was entrusted with protecting his quarterback's blind side the same way most left tackles around the NFL do with their right-handed signal-callers.
Still, Wills is a major talent who has been projected as high as the No. 4 pick in recent mock drafts. Though there are a handful of teams who could use a player like Wills at right tackle, most teams that are slated in the top part of the draft need him more on the left side.
Wills said he has been focused on both positions as he prepares for the draft.
"I know it's something that teams will question (me) about," Wills said.
"It's something that's new. Anytime you have a new position, it's going to be a new feeling. It's something I'm trying to get comfortable in and still working through it."
2. Josh Jones has one thing other top tackle prospects don't
There's something unique about Josh Jones compared to the other top tackle prospects in this year's class: Four years of experience at the position.
While the other top-rated tackles are underclassmen, Jones is coming off five years at the University of Houston. As a redshirt freshman, he took over as the team's starting left tackle and never looked back, compiling 45 starts and finishing his career with 24 consecutive at the position.
"Man, it helped me tremendously. I got a lot of experience under my belt," Jones said. "I think I started over 45 games, against some good players, against some good talent. I think it really helped me get ready for the next level."
Jones has seen his stock ascend since a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. He's projected by many as a first-round pick and has been pegged to the Browns on more than one occasion in mock drafts.
"This is a great tackle group," Jones said. "We've got some great players in here but I feel like my athletic ability stands out from most, just my true competitive nature. I'm competitive in everything I do. I want to win. That's all I want to do . . . that's what my focus is: to win ballgames."
3. J.K. Dobbins not quite 100 percent
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, who could very well be the first running back off the board, said he's not quite 100 percent health-wise after suffering an injury in his final college football game.
Dobbins called a high ankle sprain he suffered in Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson "significant." He hoped to display his athleticism during on-field drills Friday but stressed he'd be cautious.
"I've been able to try it for a few weeks now," Dobbins said. "Definitely, I wish I could have more weeks. But we'll see. If I'm at my full potential, I'll definitely go. I love competing. That's what I love to do. That's why I'm here. If I don't do it here, I'll definitely do it at Ohio State's pro day."
Dobbins is coming off a season in which he amassed 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He gutted through the pain of his injury against Clemson to finish with 174 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and a touchdown in his final college performance.
4. Jonah Jackson open to playing any position
Jonah Jackson doesn't know where he'll end up or what he'll be doing for the team that drafts him and it's not bothering him a bit.
Jackson, who starred at Ohio State this past season after transferring from Rutgers, said he's talked to teams about playing at guard, where he started for the Buckeyes in 2019, or potentially moving to center, a position at which he started for a handful of games during the early part of his Scarlet Knights career.
"Hey, wherever they need me I'm ready to go," Jackson said. "If they need me at quarterback, tackle, I'll play whatever."
5. Ben Bartch reveals how he gained 65 pounds
A player from one of the smallest schools represented at the NFL Combine provided one of Wednesday's biggest stories.
Offensive lineman Ben Bartch, who starred at St. John's -- a Division III school in Minnesota -- was asked how he gained 65 pounds while transitioning from tight end to offensive tackle midway through his college career.
One of the key ingredients? A protein shake with a lot of ingredients that don't exactly go together.
"I would get up at 5 a.m. and would have to go work as a strength coach at a local high school. In order to get my breakfast in, I didn't have time to eat the full carbohydrates and proteins I needed," Bartch said. "I would scramble seven eggs, a big tub of cottage cheese, quick grits, then peanut butter and banana and Gatorade. I would throw it all in and plug my nose. I'd gag sometimes, but that's what you have to do."
Bartch said he gained 25 pounds over one summer, going from 250 pounds to 275 and then put on 40 more the next year to get up to 305.
"It's definitely different when I come back home and see people I grew up with and they haven't seen me in two years and they don't recognize me," Bartch said. "But they're all very supportive. My mom is a terrific cook, and she feeds me well."