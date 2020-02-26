5 things to know from Day 2 at the NFL Combine: News about Jedrick Wills Jr., J.K. Dobbins and a mean protein shake

3. J.K. Dobbins not quite 100 percent

Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, who could very well be the first running back off the board, said he's not quite 100 percent health-wise after suffering an injury in his final college football game.

Dobbins called a high ankle sprain he suffered in Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson "significant." He hoped to display his athleticism during on-field drills Friday but stressed he'd be cautious.

"I've been able to try it for a few weeks now," Dobbins said. "Definitely, I wish I could have more weeks. But we'll see. If I'm at my full potential, I'll definitely go. I love competing. That's what I love to do. That's why I'm here. If I don't do it here, I'll definitely do it at Ohio State's pro day."

Dobbins is coming off a season in which he amassed 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He gutted through the pain of his injury against Clemson to finish with 174 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and a touchdown in his final college performance.

4. Jonah Jackson open to playing any position

Jonah Jackson doesn't know where he'll end up or what he'll be doing for the team that drafts him and it's not bothering him a bit.

Jackson, who starred at Ohio State this past season after transferring from Rutgers, said he's talked to teams about playing at guard, where he started for the Buckeyes in 2019, or potentially moving to center, a position at which he started for a handful of games during the early part of his Scarlet Knights career.