Andrew Berry address QB Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury and moving forward

So, after the determination that he was unable to play on Sunday, Berry said there was also an understanding throughout the locker room that Watson was not able to play in the game.

That's when Thompson-Robinson stepped in as the starting quarterback. And while Thompson-Robinson struggled in his first career start – as he threw 19 of 36 for 121 yards and three interceptions – the Browns are still comfortable with Thompson-Robinson as their backup quarterback. Berry said he does not envision making any changes to their quarterback room.

"There is a saying that I love, it's experience is a hard teacher because it gives the test first and the lesson afterwards," Berry said. "And I felt like certainly any rookie quarterback could probably attest during their first start that that is the case. Certainly challenging circumstances, but I know Dorian's not making any excuses for it. That is the role of the backup to be able to step in at a moment's notice. I think just realistically, when you lose a game 28-3 and you don't play well on offense, we all look at what we could have done differently to support him. But we'll continue to work, we'll grow from it, we'll learn from it, and we'll move forward with him."

Overall, the Browns are optimistic that Watson will heal and be ready to go for Week 6. Watson's style also includes running the ball and using his legs, whether in a designed play or quarterback scramble, or if he is in a pass play and sees a breakdown, decides to keep and run the ball. But those instances can expose him to potential hits during games. However, Berry said they aren't concerned about that element, especially because he is more of a pass-first quarterback.

Berry believes that they saw what Watson was fully capable against the Titans and know that Watson will continue progressing.