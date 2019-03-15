Baker Mayfield links up with good friend Christian Yelich, delivers Browns swag at Brewers spring training

Baker Mayfield's profession is football. He's very good at it. But his first love was baseball.
Mayfield will get a chance to rekindle the old flame this weekend with good pal (and reigning National League MVP) Christian Yelich and the rest of Major League Baseball's Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix.
Mayfield is visiting with the Brewers, a team that also includes diehard Browns fan Travis Shaw, for the next couple of days as the team's spring training rolls forward.
The quarterback told reporters Friday he was best at third base -- currently occupied by Shaw -- and while he's always had a good arm, he wasn't the best on the bump.
"Good arm, but I couldn't throw a strike," Mayfield said, via WRNW-FM's Drew Olson. "Never pitched. Couldn't throw a strike."
Mayfield isn't quite at Russell Wilson's status when it comes to spring training cameos, but he wasn't a slouch on the diamond, either. In high school, Mayfield earned Class 4A all-state honors after a junior season in which he batted .364, drove in 29 runs and nearly led his Lake Travis High School team to a state title.
As for the actual activities, what will Mayfield be doing with the Brewers, other than "riding the coattails of the MVP" as he said?
"Just trying to get a contract, man," Mayfield joked with reporters.
It wouldn't be a full cross-sport visit to a friend's team without a presentation of gifts. In exchange for his time with the Brew Crew, the quarterback brought a couple items for Yelich: a brown No. 6 jersey and a Browns helmet, complete with an attached clear visor.