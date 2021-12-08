Baker Mayfield ready to lead Browns into 'crunch time' of regular season

The Browns have a great stage Sunday to judge how far their adjustments will go. That's because they're playing the Ravens once again — Cleveland is the first team since 1991 to play consecutive regular season games against the same opponent — and will need more production than the 16-10 loss in Baltimore from Week 12. The Browns have scored more than 17 points just once in their last seven games, and they know that trend can't continue in the final month of the regular season for them to crack the playoffs.

A heavy load of that responsibility will be on Mayfield. He's 24th in the league with 2,413 passing yards and has thrown 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Both Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, however, expressed their beliefs that Mayfield will play his best football in the final five regular season games.

"I think that is the expectation for all of us – coaches and players – of where we are in our season," Stefanski said Monday. "We all understand what's at stake and those types of things. We're all looking forward to the challenge that we have in each one of these weeks, starting this week versus Baltimore."

Mayfield has always stressed a one-game-at-a-time mantra, and that mentality will be stressed even more as the Browns enter the final leg of the season. Cleveland could need to win all five of its remaining regular season games to control its playoff destiny, but Mayfield won't allow himself to look that far ahead.

The most he can do is focus on the next opponent. This week, it's Baltimore, and Mayfield believes the Browns will be in a much better position to win after having two weeks to prepare for the same opponent they last played.

"Everything that we can accomplish is still in front of us," he said, "so if we handle it correctly, that will happen that way. Just have to do so accordingly."

Even though they didn't expect to be 6-6 at this point of the season, the Browns are still playing meaningful December football. That's the goal every team hopes for at the beginning of a season, and the Browns believe they're in prime position to make it their best month yet.