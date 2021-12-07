Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.
Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):
TE Miller Forristall
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):
LS Charley Hughlett
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):
TE David Njoku
Signed to practice squad (1):
TE Ross Travis
Restored from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
FB Johnny Stanton IV
Released from practice squad (1):
G Tristen Hoge
Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad before joining the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 20. He was inactive for the Browns' Week 9 game. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20 and posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall will wear No. 86.
Travis is 6-6, 251 pounds and in his fourth NFL season after playing basketball at Penn State. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2015, Travis has appeared in 28 career games with seven starts with the Chiefs, Colts, Jets and Cardinals. He has compiled 14 career receptions for 142 yards. He appeared in three games with the Cardinals this season. Travis will wear No. 87.