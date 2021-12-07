Transactions

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a slew of transactions heading into its Week 14 game vs. Baltimore

Dec 07, 2021 at 02:17 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

TE Miller Forristall

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

LS Charley Hughlett

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

TE David Njoku

Signed to practice squad (1):

TE Ross Travis

Restored from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

FB Johnny Stanton IV

Released from practice squad (1):

G Tristen Hoge

Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad before joining the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 20. He was inactive for the Browns' Week 9 game. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20 and posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall will wear No. 86.

Travis is 6-6, 251 pounds and in his fourth NFL season after playing basketball at Penn State. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2015, Travis has appeared in 28 career games with seven starts with the Chiefs, Colts, Jets and Cardinals. He has compiled 14 career receptions for 142 yards. He appeared in three games with the Cardinals this season. Travis will wear No. 87.

Related Content

news

Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return

Cleveland's 2nd-year linebacker has been sidelined since training camp
news

Browns place T Jack Conklin on injured reserve, make other roster moves

G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson were also signed to the practice squad
news

Browns make roster moves

news

Browns activate RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

Cleveland puts 2 of its top offensive players back on the 53-man active roster
news

Browns designate T Jack Conklin, RB Kareem Hunt for return

Two key offensive players are on the path to recovery from their respective injuries
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have elevated DE Porter Gustin and WR Lawrence Cager from the practice squad
news

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton

Cleveland's running back room gets 2 big additions before Sunday's game
news

Browns make roster moves

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and CB MJ Stewart Jr. have been activated from Injured Reserve
news

Browns sign 2 to practice squad, make other roster moves

Cleveland adds another RB, brings back CB Herb Miller
news

Joel Bitonio, the 'personification' of the Browns' mantra, signs 3-year extension

The 3-time Pro Bowl left guard's new deal runs through the 2025 season
news

Browns designate LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for return

Owusu-Koramoah was off to a smooth start in his rookie season before he was placed on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury
Advertising