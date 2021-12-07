Browns make roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves.

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

TE Miller Forristall

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (1):

LS Charley Hughlett

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (1):

TE David Njoku

Signed to practice squad (1):

TE Ross Travis

Restored from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

FB Johnny Stanton IV

Released from practice squad (1):

G Tristen Hoge

Forristall (6-5, 245) is an undrafted rookie who spent the first week of the season on the Titans' practice squad before joining the Browns' practice squad on Sept. 20. He was inactive for the Browns' Week 9 game. The Alabama product appeared in 54 games with the Crimson Tide from 2016-20 and posted 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall will wear No. 86.