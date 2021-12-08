How to Watch and Listen

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, 2021

Dec 08, 2021 at 10:41 AM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 6-6 and coming off their bye. The Ravens are 8-4 and coming off a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 34-11. The Ravens won the last regular season matchup, 16-10, on Nov. 28, 2021.

Storylines to Watch

  • Home & Home — The Browns, thanks to a Week 13 bye separating Sunday's matchup and the teams' Week 12 game in Baltimore, will face the Ravens in back-to-back games, marking the first such occurrence in the NFL's regular season in 30 years.
  • Adjustments — After a full week of rest and behind-the-scenes work by the team's coaches, Cleveland will look to tap into everything that went so well after last year's bye week. The Browns won four straight games after their 2020 bye.
  • Banged-up Baltimore — The Ravens have dealt with serious injuries dating back to training camp, and they'll be forced to adjust to another one Sunday, as CB Marlon Humphrey was lost for the season in Baltimore's loss to the Steelers.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Browns Countdown, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

