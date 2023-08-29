Transactions

Browns reduce roster to 53

Aug 29, 2023 at 02:30 PM
The Browns made the following roster moves to trim their active roster to the required 53 before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Waived (16)

CB Lorenzo Burns

WR Jaelon Darden

RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.

RB Hassan Hall

WR Mike Harley Jr.

DE Sam Kamara

DE Jeremiah Martin

S Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

QB Kellen Mond

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

K Cade York

Terminated contract (4):

G Michael Dunn

DT Trysten Hill

DT Maurice Hurst II

RB John Kelly Jr.

Placed on reserve/non-football injury (1):

WR Michael Woods II

Photos: In Focus - The Browns Initial 53 Man Roster

Check out photos from practices and the preseason of each of the players who made the 2023 Browns' initial 53-man roster announced Tuesday

Browns' initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers (6): David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman  

Tight ends (3): Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler

Defensive linemen (9): Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright

Linebackers (7): Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Defensive backs (11): D'Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward 

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

