Browns reduce roster to 53

The Browns made the following roster moves to trim their active roster to the required 53 before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Waived (16)
CB Lorenzo Burns
WR Jaelon Darden
RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.
RB Hassan Hall
WR Mike Harley Jr.
DE Sam Kamara
DE Jeremiah Martin
S Tanner McCalister
TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
QB Kellen Mond
DE Lonnie Phelps
LB Charlie Thomas III
DE Isaiah Thomas
DT Tommy Togiai
WR Austin Watkins Jr.
K Cade York
Terminated contract (4):
G Michael Dunn
DT Trysten Hill
DT Maurice Hurst II
RB John Kelly Jr.
Placed on reserve/non-football injury (1):
WR Michael Woods II
Check out photos from practices and the preseason of each of the players who made the 2023 Browns' initial 53-man roster announced Tuesday
Browns' initial 53-man roster by position:
Quarterbacks (2): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson
Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.
Wide receivers (6): David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman
Tight ends (3): Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku
Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler
Defensive linemen (9): Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright
Linebackers (7): Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.
Defensive backs (11): D'Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward
Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett