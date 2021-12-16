Browns activate TE David Njoku, make additional roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (2):

TE Stephen Carlson

TE David Njoku

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

WR Lawrence Cager

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (1):

QB Nick Mullens

Signed to practice squad (2):

CB Brian Allen

S Tedric Thompson

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second-year player out of Georgia. Originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Cager has appeared in three career games. He has two receptions for 35 yards. This season, he was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 4 and appeared in the team's Week 11 contest. Cager will wear No. 83.

Mullens is 6-1, 210 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad and was active but did not play in the team's Week 7 game. Mullens will wear No. 9.

Allen is 6-3, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Utah. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2017, he has appeared in 17 career games between Pittsburgh (2017-18) and San Francisco (2020). Allen was signed to the Browns active roster last year for the team's two playoff games and spent all of training camp with the club in 2021. Allen is a native of La Marque, Texas. He will wear No. 34.