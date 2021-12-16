Transactions

Browns activate TE David Njoku, make additional roster moves

Cleveland gets back one of its top targets in the passing game

Dec 16, 2021 at 01:37 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (2):

TE Stephen Carlson

TE David Njoku

Signed to active roster from practice squad (1):

WR Lawrence Cager

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (1):

QB Nick Mullens

Signed to practice squad (2):

CB Brian Allen 

S Tedric Thompson

Cager is a 6-5, 220-pound second-year player out of Georgia. Originally signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Cager has appeared in three career games. He has two receptions for 35 yards. This season, he was signed to the Browns' practice squad on Oct. 4 and appeared in the team's Week 11 contest. Cager will wear No. 83.

Mullens is 6-1, 210 pounds and in his fourth NFL season out of Southern Mississippi. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens has appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He has spent the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad and was active but did not play in the team's Week 7 game. Mullens will wear No. 9.

Allen is 6-3, 200 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Utah. Originally a fifth-round pick by the Steelers in 2017, he has appeared in 17 career games between Pittsburgh (2017-18) and San Francisco (2020). Allen was signed to the Browns active roster last year for the team's two playoff games and spent all of training camp with the club in 2021. Allen is a native of La Marque, Texas. He will wear No. 34. 

Thompson is 6-0, 204 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Colorado. Originally signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Thompson has appeared in 37 games with 16 starts with the Seahawks (2017-19) and Chiefs (2020). He has recorded 82 career tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He initially joined the Browns last season via waivers but did not appear in a game. He is a native of Valencia, Calif. Thompson will wear No. 37.

Related Content

news

Browns claim DT Josiah Bronson

Rookie defensive tackle appeared in 6 games with the Saints
news

Browns place 6 on reserve/COVID lists, make additional roster moves

Cleveland signs WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to the active roster, adds 3 to practice squad
news

Browns place 8 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists

Cleveland makes a number of roster moves before Tuesday's walkthrough
news

Browns make roster moves

The Browns have activated LB Jacob Phillips from injured reserve
news

Browns sign P Dustin Colquitt

The veteran punter is in his 17th NFL season
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland adds 2 players to the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Browns make roster moves

Cleveland makes a slew of transactions heading into its Week 14 game vs. Baltimore
news

Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return

Cleveland's 2nd-year linebacker has been sidelined since training camp
news

Browns place T Jack Conklin on injured reserve, make other roster moves

G Hjalte Froholdt and DE Joe Jackson were also signed to the practice squad
news

Browns make roster moves

news

Browns activate RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

Cleveland puts 2 of its top offensive players back on the 53-man active roster
Advertising