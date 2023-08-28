Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Hopkins is entering his 10th NFL season out of Florida State. Originally a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Hopkins has appeared in 109 career games with the Commanders (2015-21) and Chargers (2021-22). He has converted 190 of 224 field goal attempts (84.8%) and 221 of 234 extra points (94.4%) for 791 total points. Last season, he connected on 9 of 10 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs in five games with the Chargers before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career following a four field goal performance, including a 39-yard game winner during Week 6 in 2022.