Browns agree to trade with Chargers to acquire K Dustin Hopkins, make other roster moves

Aug 28, 2023 at 02:46 PM
The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to the following trade:

Browns receive:

K Dustin Hopkins

Chargers receive:

2025 7th round pick

Hopkins is entering his 10th NFL season out of Florida State. Originally a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2013, Hopkins has appeared in 109 career games with the Commanders (2015-21) and Chargers (2021-22). He has converted 190 of 224 field goal attempts (84.8%) and 221 of 234 extra points (94.4%) for 791 total points. Last season, he connected on 9 of 10 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs in five games with the Chargers before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He was named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career following a four field goal performance, including a 39-yard game winner during Week 6 in 2022.   

*All NFL trades are pending a physical. 

In addition, the team has made the following roster moves:

Placed on reserve/non-football illness (1):

G Drew Forbes 

Contract terminated (1):

G Wes Martin

