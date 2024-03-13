 Skip to main content
Browns agree to terms with T Hakeem Adeniji

Cleveland adds depth piece to their offensive line 

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:09 PM
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

The Browns are bolstering their offensive line as they have agreed to terms with T Hakeem Adeniji to a deal.

The Browns dealt with numerous injuries to their tackles during the 2023 season, beginning in Week 1 when they lost RT Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury. Rookie tackle Dawand Jones stepped into the starting role in Week 2 before he suffered his own season-ending knee injury in Week 13 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season following Week 14. The Browns were also without T Jedrick Wills Jr. for a portion of the season, as he also sustained a knee injury in Week 9 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7. He then underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

All three continue to progress from their injuries, but Adeniji's addition helps combat the need for depth on their offensive line.

Adeniji is entering his fifth NFL season out of Kansas. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2020 draft and spent his first three seasons in the league with Cincinnati. He then joined the Vikings for the 2023 season, first signing to the practice squad and serving as a backup. He's played in 43 career games, including 15 career starts with the Bengals and Vikings. He played in just four games with Minnesota in 2023.

Photos: Hakeem Adeniji through the years

