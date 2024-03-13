Browns agree to terms with T Hakeem Adeniji

The Browns are bolstering their offensive line as they have agreed to terms with T Hakeem Adeniji to a deal.

The Browns dealt with numerous injuries to their tackles during the 2023 season, beginning in Week 1 when they lost RT Jack Conklin to a season-ending knee injury. Rookie tackle Dawand Jones stepped into the starting role in Week 2 before he suffered his own season-ending knee injury in Week 13 and was ruled out for the remainder of the season following Week 14. The Browns were also without T Jedrick Wills Jr. for a portion of the season, as he also sustained a knee injury in Week 9 and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 7. He then underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

All three continue to progress from their injuries, but Adeniji's addition helps combat the need for depth on their offensive line.