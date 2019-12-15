Browns announce inactives, expected starting lineup changes vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Arizona -- The following players will be inactive for today's game against the Cardinals.
WR Taywan Taylor
S Eric Murray
DE Olivier Vernon
G Drew Forbes
TE David Njoku
TE Pharaoh Brown
DT Justin Zimmer
The following changes are expected for the starting lineup.
Demetrius Harris starts at TE (Njoku)
Kendall Lamm starts at RT (Hubbard)
Sheldon Richardson starts at DE (Vernon)
Eli Ankou starts at DT (Richardson)
The following players will be game captains.
CB T.J. Carrie
LS Charley Hughlett
LB Christian Kirksey
WR Jarvis Landry
QB Baker Mayfield
CB Tavierre Thomas