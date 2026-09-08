 Skip to main content
Advertising

Depth Chart

Presented by

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. the Jaguars

The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on Sept. 13 in Week 1

Sep 08, 2026 at 12:54 PM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

2026DepthChartPreWeek1_8.11.26

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on CBS.

Offense

Position1st2nd3rd4th
WRJerry JeudyTylan Wallace
LT*Spencer FanoDawand Jones
LGZion JohnsonZak Zinter
CElgton Jenkins*Parker BrailsfordLuke Wypler
RGTeven Jenkins*Austin Barber
RTTytus Howard
WR*Denzel BostonMalachi Corley
QBDeshaun WatsonShedeur Sanders*Taylen Green
RBQuinshon JudkinsDylan SampsonRaheim SandersMichael Burton (FB)
TEHarold Fannin Jr.Blake Whiteheart*Carsen Ryan
WR*KC Concepcion Jr.Isaiah Bond

Defense

Position1st2nd3rd
LDEJared VerseSam Williams
LDTMaliek CollinsMike Hall Jr.
RDTMason GrahamAdin Huntington
RDEIsaiah McGuireDerek Barnett
LBCarson Schwesinger
LBQuincy Williams*Justin Jefferson
LBEaston Mascarenas-ArnoldWinston Reid
CBTyson CampbellMyles HardenNoah Igbinoghene
CBDenzel WardMekhi Blackmon*Toriano Pride Jr.
SGrant Delpit*Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenDaniel Thomas
SRonnie HickmanDonovan McMillon

Special Teams

Position1st2nd
PCorey Bojorquez
KAndre Szmyt
HCorey Bojorquez
KRMalachi CorleyDylan Sampson
PR*KC Concepcion Jr.Isaiah Bond
LSRex Sunahara

*- rookie

()- injured

Related Content

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 3rd preseason game vs. the Patriots

The Browns will host the Patriots at Huntington Bank Field on Aug. 27 for Week 3 of the preseason

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 2nd preseason game vs. the Bills

The Browns will host the Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Aug. 22 for Week 2 of the preseason

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for 1st preseason game vs. the Bears

The Browns will travel to Chicago and face the Bears at Soldier Field on Aug. 15 in Week 1 of the preseason

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 4 in Week 18

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 17 vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 28 in Week 17

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 16 vs. Bills

The Cleveland Browns host the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 21 in Week 16

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 15 vs. Bears

The Cleveland Browns travel to Soldier Field to face the Bears on Dec. 14 in Week 15

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 14 vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns host the Titans at Huntington Bank Field on Dec. 7 in Week 14

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 13 vs. 49ers

The Cleveland Browns host the 49ers at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 30 in Week 13

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 12 vs. Raiders

The Cleveland Browns travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23 in Week 12

news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 11 vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on Nov. 16 in Week 11

Advertising