Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off an 11-5 season that included a Wild Card playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and ended in the AFC Divisional Round at Kansas City. The Jaguars went 1-15 in 2020.
- The Jaguars lead the all-time regular season series, 12-6. The Browns won the last matchup, 27-25, in 2020 in Jacksonville. The teams have never met in the preseason.
Storylines to Watch
- Browns rookies debut— All of Cleveland's healthy rookies, including first-round pick Greg Newsome II and second-rounder Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are expected to make their Browns debuts Saturday.
- Next Men Up — The Browns are expected to rest most of their projected starters, including QB Baker Mayfield, but that will mean big opportunities for players the team will be counting upon all throughout the 2021 season.
- No. 1 — Cleveland's defense will be the first in the NFL to face Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, the former Clemson star and No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., News 5
Game: Saturday, 7 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland area), NFL Network (Outside Cleveland area)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Joe Thomas, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 3 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Andrew Gribble (sidelines)
